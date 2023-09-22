Hulu kicks off spooky season with lineup of Halloween series and films

Spooky season has officially taken over and Hulu is kicking of its countdown to Halloween with its Huluween offerings. The Halloween countdown kicked off earlier this week with the debut of the new Marvel series “Werewolf by Night,” starring “Outlander” actress Laura Donnelly.

Whether you’re in for some family friendly Halloween fun, to nail biting thrillers, Hulu has you covered from movies to original series.

Here are six Huluween movies and series to help get you into spooky season:

‘The Other Black Girl’

Available for streaming now, this Hulu series features a star studded cast, including “Coming to America’s” Garcelle Beauvais, “Scandal’s” Bellamy Young and “The Office’s” Brian Baumgartner. Based on the book by Zakia Dalila Harris, the series follows an editorial assistant who gets excited when her company hires another Black girl. Soon after though, sinister events begin to occur at work and in her personal life.

Marvel Studio’s ‘Werewolf By Night’

In an effort to avenge the death of their leader, monster hunters emerge from the darkness and gather at the Bloodstone Temple, before being thrown into a mysterious world of deadly competition in order to get a powerful relic.

‘Goosebumps’

Available on Hulu October 13, “Goosebumps” brings to life a classic book series in a spooky new streaming series. Five high schoolers embark on a twisted journey to solve the death of a teenager that happened 30 years earlier.

‘American Horror Story: Delicate, Part One’

The highly anticipated new season of “American Horror Story” kicks off September 21 and features Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts, Cara Delevingne, Matt Czuchry, Billie Lourd, Denis O’Hare, Leslie Grossman and Michaela Jaé Rodriguez. Part One tells the story of a woman desperate to become a mother after many failed rounds of IVF. While on her journey to becoming pregnant, she gets the feeling that something is following her.

‘No One Will Save You’

Available September 22, this movie is an eerie tale of a woman named Brynn — played by “Ticket to Paradise” actress Kaitlyn Dever — seeking solace in the confines of her own home when her calmness is interrupted by extraterrestrial beings who force her to deal with her past while haunting her present.

‘Appendage’

In this Hulu original, available October 2, a young fashion designer who is crippled with self-doubt begins to grow an abnormal appendage from her body. The appendage is filled with everyone’s worse nightmares.