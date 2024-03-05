3 benefits of eating salmon skin

Salmon is packed with vitamins, potassium, fiber, protein and more. Having at least two servings a week “can help you meet your nutrient needs and reduce the risk of several diseases,” said Healthline.

If you’re on a weight loss journey, eating salmon can help curb cravings and keep you feeling full longer, making it easier to reach your goals. The next time you’re cooking salmon, don’t just enjoy the meaty part, howeer. Eating the skin has also proved to be beneficial.

Vitamin B

Salmon skin contains many vitamins, but it has more B6 and B3. According to the Better Health Channel, “without B-group vitamins, the body lacks energy.”

They help control cholesterol and improve brain health, and maintain a healthy metabolism, hair, skin and nails — while reducing the risk of heart disease and stroke. These vitamins are a great aid in reproductive health, immunity and increasing energy.

Omega-3 fatty acids

The skin has a higher concentration of omega-3 fatty acids than the meat. Omega-3 can lower the chance of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. It’s also proved to help protect against anxiety, depression and inflammation.

The American Heart Association recommends people without a history of heart disease eat at least two servings of fish per week — 6–8 ounces total. “If you have heart disease or high triglyceride levels, you may benefit from consuming even more omega-3 fatty acids,” the Cleveland Clinic wrote.

Bone health

Along with healthy fats and protein, the skin is packed with vitamin D, a necessary source for calcium absorption. The skin is more than 50% protein, which helps build bones, muscles and cartilage. It’s a great supplement to help with stamina after a long workout, or if you want better-looking teeth.

A few other health benefits of vitamin D are regulation of blood sugar levels, brain function, increased heart health and lowering of blood pressure and cholesterol.

Risks

Before creating skin delicacies like salmon skin bacon or croutons, it’s important to know that only skins from certain salmon are OK to eat.

According to a 2004 study, farmed and wild salmon from the Atlantic may be contaminated with high levels of polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB) and methylmercury — common pollutants that may cause reproductive, endocrine, and neurological defects, as well as diseases like cancer.