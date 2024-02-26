Want longer, healthier hair? These 3 foods might help

According to WebMD, a good diet plays a pivotal role in strong, shiny and healthy hair. “If you’re not getting certain nutrients from food, you might see the effects in your hair,” said the outlet.

Here are three foods that could help maintain and encourage a longer, healthier mane.

Lentils

Lentils are one of the richest protein plant foods, providing 18 grams of protein per cooked cup. They contain iron, B vitamins and folic acid, which is a necessary ingredient for “restoring the health of red blood cells that supply skin and scalp with much-needed oxygen.”

It’s important to keep protein intake a little higher when trying to achieve longer locks. A 2023 study said a diet experiencing a reduced protein intake can “trigger telogen effluvium and cause poor hair growth.”

Avocado

Avocados are one of the main ingredients in hair growth masks and deep conditioning treatments. Their nutrients include vitamins E and C, folate, niacin and magnesium.

Folate is commonly known as vitamin B9, which is used to repair DNA molecules. According to the Wimpole Clinic, a folate deficiency could not only damage the hair and prevent healthy growth, it can also cause hair loss.

Organ meats

The liver, kidneys and tongue are just a few organ meats that can help with hair growth. They’re packed with vitamin A, zinc, iron and selenium, which are the same mineral associated with hair growth.

Before diving into a feast, experts note eating or taking vitamin A in excess can have the opposite effect of growing longer, luscious hair. Too much vitamin A can result in hair loss.

When it comes to healthy hair, don’t just focus on supplements and treatments. Nourishing your body with proper nutrients “such as protein, zinc, selenium, B vitamins, and vitamin E are essential for the regulation of the hair growth cycles and keep hair looking healthy and strong,” Health wrote.