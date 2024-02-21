Why dietitians want you to stop adding collagen to your cocktails

You never know what creative concoction you’ll get from TikTok — from onion water to the sleepy girl mocktail. The latest trend involves adding collagen, powder or liquid, to your cocktails.

According to TikTok users, adding collagen to cocktails is another way to help “boost younger-looking skin.” Dietitians, on the other hand, say it doesn’t work and should be avoided.

Collagen plays a vital role in bone and skin health by protecting the joints, skin, muscles and connective tissues. While it’s great on its own, adding it to alcohol can void its benefits.