President Joe Biden isn’t on New Hampshire’s ballot on Tuesday. That’s because the Democratic National Committee decided to move South Carolina — and its far more diverse electorate — ahead of New Hampshire. Biden wanted Georgia moved up on the calendar, too.

Political leaders here rejected the change, noting that New Hampshire’s status is famously sealed in a state law that guarantees the primary is the nation’s first. As a result, the national party has said the state’s delegates won’t be counted as part of the official nominating process and Biden did not file to put his name on the New Hampshire ballot.

Even so, Biden’s allies have organized a write-in push and polls indicate the incumbent is the heavy favorite.