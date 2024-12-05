Overall, Democrats think Trump can’t do much damage, while Republicans eagerly await Trump’s positive results. I guess we can all be optimistic, but for different reasons.

DANA R. HERMANSON, MARIETTA

Don’t blame media for citizens leaving country

In the Nov. 29 Readers Write section, a reader blamed the media for driving a citizen of the United States to pack his bags and leave the country out of fear of a Trump presidency (“Fears of America’s demise are driven by the media”). He calls the citizen “psychologically vulnerable” and pokes fun at his “Run, Forrest run” mentality. Of course, the reader exhibits the opposite of Trump derangement disorder, which is Trump perfection disorder.

One need not search the media for reasons to feel that the country under President-elect Donald Trump is vulnerable to a dictatorship-like regime bent on retribution, demonization and corruption. Trump’s own words, obviously written off by this reader as just talk, specifically supports this citizen’s dystopian view of a second term. In contrast, the reader’s idyllic description of the first Trump term, replete with corruption, incompetence and the attempt to prevent the peaceful transfer of power, showed his own psychological weakness: the inability to accept that his views and opinions just might be dead wrong and that his chosen one is really a false prophet.

STEVE MERLIN, MARIETTA