Who’s who of Georgia politics in audience as Kemp is sworn in for second term

The crowd at the Georgia State Convocation Center was filled with a who’s who of Georgia politics, including former Govs. Nathan Deal and Sonny Perdue seated on the front row of Gov. Brian Kemp’s second inauguration.
Legislators from both sides of the aisle, former politicians, political appointees, staff and Kemp supporters filled the new Georgia State University building, which just opened in September.
Among the attendees is Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is up for another term in 2026 and is working to put his bipartisanship on display. He sat next to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has forged a strong relationship with Kemp.
As dignitaries and constitutional officers and their families walked onto the stage as the inauguration began, the announcer took the opportunity to be the first, though likely not the last, to shout “Go Dawgs” after introducing Georgia Supreme Court Justice John J. Ellington.
Ellington was one of several Georgians to head to Los Angeles on Monday to witness Georgia win the College Football National Championship.
Also spotted in the crowd as a guest was sign language interpreter David Cowan, who caught the attention of that viewers watching COVID-19 briefings given by the governor for his charismatic expression of American Sign Language.
