Who’s who of Georgia politics in audience as Kemp is sworn in for second term

Legislators from both sides of the aisle, former politicians, political appointees, staff and Kemp supporters filled the new Georgia State University building, which just opened in September.

Among the attendees is Democratic U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is up for another term in 2026 and is working to put his bipartisanship on display. He sat next to Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has forged a strong relationship with Kemp.