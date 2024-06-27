Politics

Where is CNN hosting the debate in Atlanta?

The cable network left its landmark office tower in 2023 for Techwood Turner, a studio complex in Midtown Atlanta.
Signs promoting the The CNN Presidential Debate have been erected at the CNN Midtown campus, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Atlanta. CNN is preparing to host the Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Thursday night, June 27th. (Jason Getz / AJC)

1 hour ago

The setting for the Atlanta debate hosted by CNN is a modest studio and office complex in Midtown Atlanta, not the landmark tower Downtown that served for decades as the network’s Atlanta home.

But the space also dates to the founding of Cable News Network by Ted Turner in 1980. CNN began in studios at this same Midtown property that Turner purchased in 1979. CNN moved to what became CNN Center in 1987 after outgrowing its first home.

CNN’s new owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, built out new space there for CNN in 2023, among its affiliated cable properties, including TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and truTV as well as sports programming.

The Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta complex is known as the Techwood Turner campus, named in honor of Ted Turner (in 2019) and for its street address on Techwood Drive north of Downtown between Georgia Tech and Atlantic Station. It’s visible from I-75/85, known locally as the Downtown Connector.

For local reference, CNN is 1.8 miles from the Varsity restaurant on North Avenue, 2 miles from Coca-Cola headquarters and less than a mile from the nearest intersection with Peachtree Street.

The setting for the debate

The AJC’s Rodney Ho reports CNN is using Studio D, normally used for show “MLB on TBS,” for the presidential candidates.

What else will viewers see? CNN has built an outdoor stage that will be used for some of its live programming before and after the debate. In wide camera shots, viewers may see the Midtown and Downtown Atlanta skyline.

What won’t they see? The huge CNN logo that stood for years outside CNN Center, which has been renamed The Center. The exterior of the building does have a CNN logo near the roof, but it’s one of many representing the Cartoon Network and other properties that share the same address. The outdoor set for debate programming does include a red CNN logo at ground level, according to AJC reporters who have visited this week.

The debate begins at 9 p.m. Thursday on CNN and will be livestreamed on ajc.com.

CNN THIS WEEK: Part of the CNN “debate day,” outdoor set is shown at the CNN Techwood campus, Wednesday, June 26, 2024, in Atlanta. CNN is preparing to host the Presidential Debate between former President Donald Trump and President Joe Biden, Thursday night, June 27th. (Jason Getz / AJC)

05/17/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — A historical marker about the creation of CNN was erected in downtown Atlanta in 2021. CNN announced in 2023 that it would move to Midtown, its current location. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

05/17/2021 — Atlanta, Georgia — A historical marker about the creation of CNN is displayed outside of the the former CNN Center Downtown. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com)

THE OLD CNN Atlanta: The exterior CNN logo is seen from Centennial Olympic Park in Downtown Atlanta on Thursday, January 19, 2023. For over 35 years, CNN Center was a landmark downtown, and now the corporation is moving to its Midtown campus. Miguel Martinez / miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

