Where is CNN hosting the debate in Atlanta?

The setting for the Atlanta debate hosted by CNN is a modest studio and office complex in Midtown Atlanta, not the landmark tower Downtown that served for decades as the network’s Atlanta home.

But the space also dates to the founding of Cable News Network by Ted Turner in 1980. CNN began in studios at this same Midtown property that Turner purchased in 1979. CNN moved to what became CNN Center in 1987 after outgrowing its first home.

CNN’s new owner, Warner Bros. Discovery, built out new space there for CNN in 2023, among its affiliated cable properties, including TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and truTV as well as sports programming.

The Warner Bros. Discovery Atlanta complex is known as the Techwood Turner campus, named in honor of Ted Turner (in 2019) and for its street address on Techwood Drive north of Downtown between Georgia Tech and Atlantic Station. It’s visible from I-75/85, known locally as the Downtown Connector.

For local reference, CNN is 1.8 miles from the Varsity restaurant on North Avenue, 2 miles from Coca-Cola headquarters and less than a mile from the nearest intersection with Peachtree Street.

The setting for the debate

The AJC’s Rodney Ho reports CNN is using Studio D, normally used for show “MLB on TBS,” for the presidential candidates.

What else will viewers see? CNN has built an outdoor stage that will be used for some of its live programming before and after the debate. In wide camera shots, viewers may see the Midtown and Downtown Atlanta skyline.

What won’t they see? The huge CNN logo that stood for years outside CNN Center, which has been renamed The Center. The exterior of the building does have a CNN logo near the roof, but it’s one of many representing the Cartoon Network and other properties that share the same address. The outdoor set for debate programming does include a red CNN logo at ground level, according to AJC reporters who have visited this week.