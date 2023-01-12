Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus

The CNN Center will soon be no more.
After more than 35 years, CNN is leaving its downtown mainstay in stages this year, with the entire operation moving back to renovated, upgraded space at the Techwood Turner 30-acre campus in Midtown, according to a CNN spokeswoman. CNN’s move out of its namesake office building has been years in the making.
AT&T, CNN’s former parent company, sold CNN Center in 2021 as a cost-saving move. CNN’s new owners Warner Bros. Discovery is now prepping the new space in Midtown, which is expected to take up less square footage than the downtown space.
The Techwood property, which Ted Turner purchased in 1979 to start CNN, already houses departments for other cable networks including TBS, TNT, Turner Classic Movies, Cartoon Network and truTV as well as sports programming.
CNN has already moved its master control operations to the new location, AdWeek reported this week. CNN has kept some CNN International and digital operations in Atlanta.
The only on-air CNN news operations now emanating out of CNN Center are a handful of weekend news shows.
This move means the oversized CNN logo on the sidewalk off Centennial Olympic Park Drive, a major spot for tourists to take pictures, will be dismantled, and the CNN sign affixed to the building for decades will be taken down.
CNN Studio tours, which for years provided tourists with a behind-the-scenes look at CNN operations and was popular in the 1990s and 2000s, stopped running when the pandemic hit and was never restarted.
Warner Bros. Discovery last month dropped all HLN news operations, which were based in Atlanta, including Robin Meade’s long-running morning show. CNN recently made broad-based staff cuts that reduced CNN staff in Atlanta by more than 100. There are now fewer than 1,500 CNN employees in the city out of 4,000 worldwide.
This is a full-circle moment for CNN, which first operated out of Techwood but moved to CNN Center downtown in 1987 because Turner needed more space.
Before Turner arrived, the space was called the Omni Complex and the area where the food court now resides was briefly housed an indoor amusement park called the World of Sid and Marty Kroft.
CNN, once headquartered in Atlanta, is now effectively headquartered in New York City, where CNN moved its offices to plush new Hudson Yards offices in 2019 in Manhattan from more cramped quarters at the Time Warner building at Columbus Circle.
