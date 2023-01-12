Bye bye CNN Center: CNN employees moving to Midtown campus

The only on-air CNN news operations now emanating out of CNN Center are a handful of weekend news shows.

This move means the oversized CNN logo on the sidewalk off Centennial Olympic Park Drive, a major spot for tourists to take pictures, will be dismantled, and the CNN sign affixed to the building for decades will be taken down.

CNN Studio tours, which for years provided tourists with a behind-the-scenes look at CNN operations and was popular in the 1990s and 2000s, stopped running when the pandemic hit and was never restarted.

Warner Bros. Discovery last month dropped all HLN news operations, which were based in Atlanta, including Robin Meade’s long-running morning show. CNN recently made broad-based staff cuts that reduced CNN staff in Atlanta by more than 100. There are now fewer than 1,500 CNN employees in the city out of 4,000 worldwide.

This is a full-circle moment for CNN, which first operated out of Techwood but moved to CNN Center downtown in 1987 because Turner needed more space.

Before Turner arrived, the space was called the Omni Complex and the area where the food court now resides was briefly housed an indoor amusement park called the World of Sid and Marty Kroft.

CNN, once headquartered in Atlanta, is now effectively headquartered in New York City, where CNN moved its offices to plush new Hudson Yards offices in 2019 in Manhattan from more cramped quarters at the Time Warner building at Columbus Circle.