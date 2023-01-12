As CNN leaves CNN Center, some facts about the Atlanta landmark

A very long escalator. Guinness World Records says the 8-story escalator in CNN Center is the world’s longest and tallest free-standing escalator. Taking the 193-foot escalator ride was part of the tour at CNN.

A former amusement park. Before CNN moved in, the space at the top of the escalator was briefly home to a theme park, the World of Sid and Marty Krofft, famous for the 1960s children’s TV show HR Pufnstuf. The ambitious park, which included a carousel and a giant pinball machine ride, closed after less than a year. It was described in a recent AJC story as an epic failure that is still fondly remembered.

The food court shared space with a live talk show. At ground level in CNN Center are shops and a food court, and at one time an ice skating rink. The rink was gone when CNN moved there, but the space was rebuilt into an amphitheater to host the daily live broadcast of “Talkback Live” allowing visitors to watch and contribute their thoughts on the news of the day.

A selfie spot. One of the more accessible landmarks at CNN Center has been the giant red CNN logo on the sidewalk along Centennial Olympic Park Drive. It was a popular photo spot for selfies and group pictures by visitors.