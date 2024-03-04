CNN sign taken down marking a symbolic end to CNN Center

The last employee left CNN Center last Friday after a staggered departure that took more than a year. The 1,000-plus Atlanta-based CNN employees are now at the Midtown Techwood campus, also named the Ted Turner campus after its creator.

“This is a moment in history, not just for CNNers or former CNNers but for the city of Atlanta,” said Tenisha Tidwell, a former CNN executive producer. “Those big bubble letters were the gateway to a landmark that made our city unique.”

Besides being a magnet for visitors, the sign was also where protesters often gathered to publicize various hot-button causes in hopes of attracting the attention of CNN editors upstairs. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, vandals spray-painted epithets on the sign itself. CNN had the sign cleaned up overnight.

Last year, on the 43rd anniversary of CNN’s launch by Turner, hundreds of alum and current employees showed up to bid CNN Center farewell and take a photo in front of the sign. Turner, who is suffering from Lewy Body dementia, wasn’t able to make the event but alums took selfies with a cardboard cut-out of Turner instead.

AT&T, CNN’s prior owner, sold CNN Center to two Florida real estate investment firms in 2021 but were able to stay three more years. There is now about 1.1 million square feet of office space available for lease, according to current owner CP Group.

It took DeNyse Signs & Architectural Elements a couple of hours to remove the sign because some of the bolts refused to let go. Employees eventually cut the bolts off, enabling the sign to be lifted onto a flatbed truck. It was transported to a warehouse to be spruced up and will soon be placed at a not-yet-determined location at Techwood in Midtown. But tourists won’t have access to the sign since the campus itself is closed to the public.

The other CNN signage on top of the building will be taken down in the coming weeks, a spokeswoman said.