CNN sign taken down marking a symbolic end to CNN Center

Crew workers were seen removing the iconic CNN sign from the CNN Center downtown on Monday, March 2024. The famous symbol will be refurbished and will find its new home at the Techwood campus by the Warner Brothers studios in Midtown. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Crew workers were seen removing the iconic CNN sign from the CNN Center downtown on Monday, March 2024. The famous symbol will be refurbished and will find its new home at the Techwood campus by the Warner Brothers studios in Midtown. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com
46 minutes ago

CNN’s iconic red-and-white 5,000-pound aluminum logo was removed from its sidewalk spot outside Atlanta’s CNN Center Monday, a symbolic gesture officially heralding the end of the news operation’s 37-year run downtown.

While CNN moved to CNN Center in 1987, the sign that became a popular spot for tourists to take selfies wasn’t erected until 1998.

A crew worker is seen helping direct the 12-foot, red-and-white CNN sign to a flatbed truck after being removed from its base, CNN Center, on Monday, March 2024. The famous symbol will be refurbished and will find its new home at the Techwood campus by the Warner Brothers studios in Midtown. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

The last employee left CNN Center last Friday after a staggered departure that took more than a year. The 1,000-plus Atlanta-based CNN employees are now at the Midtown Techwood campus, also named the Ted Turner campus after its creator.

“This is a moment in history, not just for CNNers or former CNNers but for the city of Atlanta,” said Tenisha Tidwell, a former CNN executive producer. “Those big bubble letters were the gateway to a landmark that made our city unique.”

Besides being a magnet for visitors, the sign was also where protesters often gathered to publicize various hot-button causes in hopes of attracting the attention of CNN editors upstairs. During the 2020 George Floyd protests, vandals spray-painted epithets on the sign itself. CNN had the sign cleaned up overnight.

A drone shot of the CNN alumni photo around the CNN logo on Centennial Olympic Park Drive June 1, 2023 as part of a farewell celebration to CNN Center and its legacy. MATT SLOANE

Last year, on the 43rd anniversary of CNN’s launch by Turner, hundreds of alum and current employees showed up to bid CNN Center farewell and take a photo in front of the sign. Turner, who is suffering from Lewy Body dementia, wasn’t able to make the event but alums took selfies with a cardboard cut-out of Turner instead.

AT&T, CNN’s prior owner, sold CNN Center to two Florida real estate investment firms in 2021 but were able to stay three more years. There is now about 1.1 million square feet of office space available for lease, according to current owner CP Group.

It took DeNyse Signs & Architectural Elements a couple of hours to remove the sign because some of the bolts refused to let go. Employees eventually cut the bolts off, enabling the sign to be lifted onto a flatbed truck. It was transported to a warehouse to be spruced up and will soon be placed at a not-yet-determined location at Techwood in Midtown. But tourists won’t have access to the sign since the campus itself is closed to the public.

The other CNN signage on top of the building will be taken down in the coming weeks, a spokeswoman said.

