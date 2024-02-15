BreakingNews
WATCH LIVE: Judge holds hearing to examine relationship of Trump prosecutors
Wade’s former law partner says he’s not happy to be on stand

Terrence Bradley, Nathan Wade’s former law partner and divorce attorney, was the first to take the witness stand on Thursday.

But he wasn’t happy about it.

“It wasn’t by choice,” Bradley responded to attorney Ashleigh Merchant.

Attorneys for both sides had argued whether Bradley’s testimony falls under attorney-client privilege. The judge said he’s willing to hear Bradley’s testimony and address any privilege issues as they arise.

Bradley and Wade’s friendship dates back to around 1998, Bradley said.

