Court challenge to District Attorney Fani Willis: Live updates

Fani Willis takes the stand - ‘I’m ready to go’
Feb 15, 2024 3:03 PM
Wade says he took large pay cut to work on Trump case
Feb 15, 2024 2:49 PM
Wade: ‘Pure coincidence’ he was hired as Trump prosecutor, filed for divorce next day
Feb 15, 2024 2:19 PM
Wade: Romantic relationship with Willis is over
Feb 15, 2024 2:02 PM
PHOTOS: Court challenge to District Attorney Fani Willis
Feb 15, 2024 1:54 PM
Wade insists marriage ended in 2015, denies affair
Feb 15, 2024 1:42 PM
DA Willis paid for many travel expenses in cash; funded Belize trip as birthday gift to Wade
Feb 15, 2024 12:08 PM
Former state GOP chairman Shafer scolded for laughing during testimony
Feb 15, 2024 11:43 AM
Wade doubles down on claim relationship with DA began in 2022
Feb 15, 2024 11:06 AM
Ex-Willis friend says DA’s relationship with Nathan Wade began earlier than they acknowledged
Feb 15, 2024 11:01 AM
Bradley worried about losing law license by testifying
Feb 15, 2024 10:34 AM
Wade’s former law partner says he’s not happy to be on stand
Feb 15, 2024 10:07 AM
DA’s office slams defense counsel’s claims as ‘flagrant falsehoods’
Feb 15, 2024 10:01 AM
Fulton hearing gets underway
Feb 15, 2024 9:34 AM
Tamar Hallerman catches you up
Feb 15, 2024 9:10 AM
A test for Fulton Judge Scott McAfee
Feb 15, 2024 8:56 AM
Where's Donald Trump?
Feb 15, 2024 8:45 AM
What to look for in today’s hearing
Feb 15, 2024 8:25 AM
Key things to know right now
Feb 15, 2024 8:25 AM

Fani Willis takes the stand - ‘I’m ready to go’

3:03 PM

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis has agreed to testify, following a brief argument about whether she should be made to take the witness stand.

A lawyer for the district attorney’s office had just asked that Willis be excused from testifying when she entered the courtroom.

“I’m ready to go,” Willis told the court.

Defense attorneys Ashleigh Merchant and Craig Gillen had just urged the judge to make the DA testify.

Merchant, who represents defendant Michael Roman, said Nathan Wade’s testimony had revealed “a conflict in multiple different issues” that Willis needs to clarify, including whether she paid for a 2023 trip to Belize with Wade in cash.

“The big conflict is when the relationship started,” Merchant said.

Gillen, an attorney for defendant David Shafer, said testimony from Willis’ former friend directly contradicted what Wade said about when his romantic relationship with Willis began.

Robin Yeartie testified earlier in the day that she had witnessed Wade and Willis hugging and kissing well before 2022, when Wade said the relationship started. Yeartie said it began in late 2019, shortly after Willis and Wade first met at a judges’ conference in October 2019.

“She needs to come in here,” Gillen said, adding that Wade and Willis had gone to “extraordinary lengths” to hide the nature of their relationship. “The district attorney needs to take the stand. She needs to go on the record. We need to have the full picture.”