Video: Trump and Biden discuss January 6 and the state of US democracy

Video from CNN Presidential DebateThis was originally published on our Live Updates page.Editors' PicksCredit: John SpinkHow Atlanta suddenly found $177 million for its troubled water system Credit: TNSGeorgia Supreme Court won’t halt YSL trial amid effort to replace judgeCredit: TNSTNT picks up Big East conference games as NBA deal remains in limboCredit: TNSRed Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trialCredit: TNSRed Roof Inn settles landmark sex trafficking case mid-trialCredit: TNSJimmy Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auctionThe LatestCredit: APCan Democrats replace Biden as nominee for president?1h agoVideo: Biden and Trump address concerns about their ages1h agoVideo: Biden and Trump debate border and immigration policy1h agoFeaturedCredit: TNSPresident Carter is famously frugal. Some of what he saved is up for auction15 things to do this weekend: Early July 4th, Music & Monarchs and moreSummer in Atlanta: Plan your fun