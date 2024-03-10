Trump invites 3 of his loyalists to speak during rally

ROME – In Donald Trump’s world, it’s the ultimate sign of respect: A call-up on stage during one of his rallies. And at his Saturday rally, he brought up three of his loyalists to share time on the mic.

First was Brian Jack, a former Trump aide who last week entered an open race for a west Georgia-based seat in the U.S. House. Jack lavished praise on his former boss, calling him the “greatest political athlete of all time.”

Then came U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he praised for heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Greene vowed to reelect the “greatest president” of all time.