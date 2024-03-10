BreakingNews
Live Updates | Joe Biden, Donald Trump campaign in Georgia
Politics

Trump invites 3 of his loyalists to speak during rally

By
32 minutes ago

ROME – In Donald Trump’s world, it’s the ultimate sign of respect: A call-up on stage during one of his rallies. And at his Saturday rally, he brought up three of his loyalists to share time on the mic.

First was Brian Jack, a former Trump aide who last week entered an open race for a west Georgia-based seat in the U.S. House. Jack lavished praise on his former boss, calling him the “greatest political athlete of all time.”

Then came U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, whom he praised for heckling President Joe Biden during his State of the Union address. Greene vowed to reelect the “greatest president” of all time.

And the third honoree was U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, who praised Trump’s track record.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene puts on a "Make American Great Again" hat at a rally for Republican presidential candidate and former president Donald Trump at Forum River Center in Rome on Saturday, March 9, 2024. (Arvin Temkar / arvin.temkar@ajc.com)

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

icon to expand image

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump also gave shout-outs to several others in the audience, including Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper, former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, former U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and state Sen. Brandon Beach.

About the Author

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and Georgia politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Order his book on Georgia politics at bit.ly/FlippedTheBook.

Editors' Picks

Credit: For AJC

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

PHOTOS: Biden and Trump campaign in Georgia
4h ago

OPINION
For many Black women, Fani Willis case brings mixed emotions

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
10h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Early turnout nears 440K Georgia voters before election day Tuesday
10h ago

Credit: Bryan County Sheriff's Office

Dead rats, explosives and a python: Georgia men accused in bizarre plot
The Latest

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Trump blasts Willis at Georgia campaign stop
4m ago
In Atlanta stump speech, Biden promises to restore Roe, preserve democracy
22m ago
Trump: ‘If we win Georgia, we win the election.’
25m ago
Featured

Sam Hagan, whose tenor voice enriched Atlanta’s musical life, is dead
12h ago
2024 Georgia Presidential Primary Voter Guide
High school basketball: Championship week recaps
2m ago