State Elections Director Blake Evans said the size of this year’s registration removal process shows that ERIC — the Electronic Registration Information Center — works.

“We want to do everything we can within the law to have the cleanest voter list possible,” Evans said. “ERIC is the best tool out there right now that gives us valuable information you can’t get anywhere else.”

Of the 455,000 registrations targeted for removal, most belong to people who appear to have moved either by filling out change-of-address forms, registering to vote in another state or getting a driver’s license in another state. ERIC identified 255,000 of those registrations for Georgia election officials.

This is the first year that voter registrations flagged by ERIC in 2021 are eligible for cancellation. Under Georgia law, voters become “inactive” when they appear to have moved, and then they can be canceled if they miss the next two general elections.

In response to conservative opposition to ERIC, Republican legislators introduced a bill this year to withdraw Georgia from the organization. Nine other Republican-run states have quit ERIC in recent years, including Alabama, Florida and Texas. The proposal stalled in the Georgia House but could be revived.

In addition to the voters found by ERIC who have moved, another 100,000 registrations set for cancellation belong to voters who haven’t participated in Georgia elections for the last nine years or longer. Through Georgia’s “use it or lose it” law, voters lose their registrations if they don’t have any contact with election officials for five years and then miss two general elections.

Voting rights advocates said they’re concerned that eligible voters could lose their registrations and their ability to vote.

“You shouldn’t be taken off the rolls because you didn’t vote,” said Helen Butler, executive director for the Georgia Coalition for the People’s Agenda, a civil rights organization. “When you look at the voter registration statistics, there are a lot of people registered to vote who just don’t make it to the polls because they’re dissatisfied with the choices. They decide not to vote, and that’s their right.”

The final 100,000 registrations scheduled for cancellation were made inactive because election mail to those voters was returned as undeliverable.

Helen Strahl, a conservative voter who has challenged the eligibility of hundreds of Chatham County voters, said election officials have neglected to cancel invalid registrations over the years. She said the upcoming cancellations are “a drop in the bucket,” and many more should be removed.

“That’s why it’s so big this year, because they haven’t been doing their job,” Strahl said. “We’ve had ERIC since 2020 and these problems haven’t been addressed.”

Large-scale cancellations occur in Georgia every odd-numbered year, a regularly scheduled postelection cleanup of the state’s voter registration list.

Georgia owns the record for the most voter registrations canceled at once when election officials removed 534,000 voter registrations in July 2017. Other states such as Texas have also canceled many registrations, with over 1 million removed since 2021.

All Georgia voters are required to produce ID and be registered before voting each election. If eligible voters are canceled, they would have to reregister to vote to participate in future elections.

The number of planned cancellations are estimates that could change before this summer, Evans said. The secretary of state’s office will publish a list of proposed cancellations in July, giving voters an opportunity to contact their county elections office and preserve their registrations.

