On the Washington Wednesday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell speaks with AJC health care reporter Ariel Hart about how Medicaid cutbacks in President Donald Trump’s recently signed “Big Beautiful Bill” will impact Georgians.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Then, elections reporter Mark Niesse joins the podcast to explain one of the largest voter registration cancellations in U.S. history and what Georgians need to know to make sure they stay registered.