On the Washington Wednesday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell speaks with AJC health care reporter Ariel Hart about how Medicaid cutbacks in President Donald Trump’s recently signed “Big Beautiful Bill” will impact Georgians.
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC
Then, elections reporter Mark Niesse joins the podcast to explain one of the largest voter registration cancellations in U.S. history and what Georgians need to know to make sure they stay registered.
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Credit: Miguel Martinez for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Have a question or comment for the show? Call or text the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 770-810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during our next Monday Mailbag segment. You can also email your questions at PoliticallyGeorgia@ajc.com.
Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: pskinner@ajc.com
Readers write
Seniors in metro Atlanta deserve a place to age with dignity and Georgia needs a Child Access Prevention law in regard to keeping kids from firearms, our readers write
New Georgia election audit targets voters registered at P.O. boxes and businesses
Georgia election officials are trying to find inaccurate voter registrations of people registered at P.O. boxes or business addresses.
Georgia begins one of the largest voter registration cancellations in history
Georgia is notifying 478,000 people their inactive voter registrations could soon be canceled. It will be one of the largest mass removals in U.S. history.
Featured
Credit: Jason Getz/AJC
Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight
The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.
The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes
TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas
Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.