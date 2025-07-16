Politics
Medicaid cuts, voter cancellations are on ‘Politically Georgia’ podcast

On the Washington Wednesday edition of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s “Politically Georgia” podcast, Washington bureau chief Tia Mitchell speaks with AJC health care reporter Ariel Hart about how Medicaid cutbacks in President Donald Trump’s recently signed “Big Beautiful Bill” will impact Georgians.

Then, elections reporter Mark Niesse joins the podcast to explain one of the largest voter registration cancellations in U.S. history and what Georgians need to know to make sure they stay registered.

Natalie Mendenhall produces the "Politically Georgia" podcast. She also steps in front of the mic, creating compelling segments for the show. Before joining the AJC, the Chicago native worked as a senior producer at Georgia Public Broadcasting.

