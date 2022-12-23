South Georgia state House member resigns from office

A South Georgia House member who heads a budget subcommittee has resigned, making him the second legislator from that part of the state to step down from office this week about six weeks after being reelected.
The resignation of state Rep. Sam Watson, a Moultrie Republican, triggers a special election to fill his District 172 seat. District 172 includes Colquitt County and parts of Cook and Thomas counties.
Gov. Brian Kemp scheduled a special election for Jan. 31.
Watson’s district is within Senate District 11, which will also have a special election Jan. 31 to replace state Sen. Dean Burke, a Bainbridge Republican. Burke resigned earlier this week to become the Department of Community Health’s new chief medical executive. Watson did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Watson, a farmer, was elected in 2012. He serves as chairman of the House Appropriations General Government Subcommittee.
