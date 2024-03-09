Politics

Saturday’s rallies for Trump, Biden cement Georgia’s key role in election

By

President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump each have such a narrow path to the White House that there are few competitive states on the 2024 map. Saturday will serve as another reminder that Georgia is one of them.

The two rivals will hold near-simultaneous events in different parts of the state on Saturday evening that will offer voters a split-screen contrast of the November race.

Trump’s event will be staged at a Rome convention hall in the heart of the northwest Georgia district held by U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the loyalist who wore Trump’s bright-red MAGA garb at the State of the Union.

And Biden is headed to the massive Pullman Yards in the territory of one of his fiercest supporters, U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, who chairs the Democratic Party of Georgia and helped engineer the president’s 2020 upset victory in the once solidly Republican state.

