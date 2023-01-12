PSC commissioner agrees to unblock social media critics after suit

Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) Vice Chairman Tim Echols has agreed not to block social media accounts or delete online comments critical of his performance as a utility regulator — a first step toward resolving a federal lawsuit filed last year, according to the plaintiff’s attorney.
Echols, who is being represented by the state Attorney General’s office, declined to comment on the active litigation.
The PSC, which regulates electricity, gas and telecommunications utilities, decides how much investor-owned providers like Georgia Power can charge customers, as well as their energy mix from fossil fuels, nuclear and renewable sources.
The case was brought against Echols by Patty Durand, who was the Democratic nominee last year for the PSC District 2 seat occupied by Echols before that election was postponed by an unrelated court ruling. A new election date has not been set.
In her complaint, Durand said she was blocked by Echols after she made comments on his social media accounts questioning his relationship with Georgia Power and his support for Plant Vogtle, among other criticisms. The Vogtle nuclear power project is years behind schedule and billions over budget.
This week, Durand’s attorney, Gerry Weber, provided the Atlanta Journal-Constitution a copy of the partial dismissal of the case based on Echols restoring access to those he had blocked, including Durand. The document says Echols also committed to not blocking accounts or deleting comments based on viewpoint going forward.
Weber, who successfully brought a number of similar lawsuits against Georgia officials, said while some details are still being worked out, he considered the preliminary resolution a win.
“The primary goals of the lawsuit have been resolved at this point,” Weber said.
He said social media is one of the main ways the public communicates with elected officials and learns what they are up to.
