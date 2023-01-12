PSC commissioner agrees to unblock social media critics after suit

This week, Durand’s attorney, Gerry Weber, provided the Atlanta Journal-Constitution a copy of the partial dismissal of the case based on Echols restoring access to those he had blocked, including Durand. The document says Echols also committed to not blocking accounts or deleting comments based on viewpoint going forward.

Weber, who successfully brought a number of similar lawsuits against Georgia officials, said while some details are still being worked out, he considered the preliminary resolution a win.

“The primary goals of the lawsuit have been resolved at this point,” Weber said.

He said social media is one of the main ways the public communicates with elected officials and learns what they are up to.

A note of disclosure

This coverage is supported by a partnership with 1Earth Fund, the Kendeda Fund and Journalism Funding Partners. You can learn more and support our climate reporting by donating at ajc.com/donate/climate/