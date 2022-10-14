Georgia Power begins loading fuel into one of Plant Vogtle’s new units

“We’re making history here in Georgia and the U.S. as we approach bringing online the first new nuclear unit to be built in the country in over 30 years,” Womack said. “These units are important to building the future of energy and will serve as clean, emission-free sources of energy for Georgians for the next 60 to 80 years.”

Michael L. Smith, the president and chief executive officer of Oglethorpe Power, an energy cooperative serving utilities across the state, also cheered the news

“Oglethorpe Power and our member cooperatives commend the dedicated workforce at Plant Vogtle for their tireless efforts to reach this significant achievement,” he said.

The road to get here has not been smooth.

The new Vogtle reactors are more than five years behind schedule and their total cost has ballooned to more than $30 billion, more than double what was initially projected.

Soon after construction began in 2013, Georgia Power announced the first of many schedule delays and price increases.

In 2015, a spat between the company and its contractors led them to sue each other, adding more than $3 billion to the project and pushing its completion date out three years.

Then, in 2017, project manager Westinghouse filed for bankruptcy protection, a move that eliminated some cost protections for the new nuclear reactors’ owners and their customers. The bankruptcy led construction to halt on a similar Westinghouse nuclear project in South Carolina.

In 2018, after announcing new delays and price increases, the units co-owners voted to stick with the project, but only if Georgia Power agreed to a deal that could see it take on a greater share of the rising costs.

Even the reactors’ final stretch has been bumpy, with several cost disputes erupting among the units’ co-owners.

Georgia Power currently holds the largest share in the new Vogtle units with 45.7%, followed by Oglethorpe Power which owns 30%. The Municipal Electric Authority of Georgia (MEAG Power) holds a 22.7% stake, while Dalton Utilities has the smallest share at 1.6%.

Georgia Power announced earlier this month that it had reached a $76 million settlement with MEAG Power putting an end to one of several disagreements tied to the project’s still rising price tag.

Georgia Power’s disputes with its two other co-owners remain unresolved.

In June, Oglethorpe filed suit against Georgia Power for breach of contract and other Vogtle cost-sharing claims. Oglethorpe also activated an option to cap the construction costs it will have to pay at $8.1 billion. If the move goes through, Oglethorpe will forfeit 2% of its stake to Georgia Power, dropping its share from 30% to 28%.

The board of Dalton Utilities also recently voted to halt its spending on the reactors, citing concerns over the project’s rising price tag.

In both of those cases, Georgia Power has said it does not believe spending has hit the exact dollar amount for either entity to activate their options. Georgia Power estimates those two disputes could cost the company an additional $165 million.

Once online, Georgia Power says the Vogtle’s four reactors will generate enough combined electricity to power one million homes and businesses. And as the effects of climate change worsen, the plant will serve as a huge source of power without contributing greenhouse gas emissions, which are causing the plant to warm.

However, Georgia Power’s customers will pay handsomely for the project for years to come.

By the time the reactors are completed, the average residential user will have already paid $900 to cover Vogtle construction costs, according to estimates by Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) staff.

Even more rate hikes to cover the units’ growing costs are likely to kick in once the two units begin producing electricity.

Exactly how much will be determined by the five elected members of the PSC.

Georgia Power has estimated that baking in Vogtle costs could ultimately drive customers’ electricity rates up by 10%. However, analysis by commission staff has out the potential increase closer to 13%. In addition to any Vogtle related hikes, Georgia Power is also currently seeking the PSC’s approval of new electricity rates that could drive up the average customer’s annual bill up by nearly $200 over the next three years.

In the meantime, the company’s spending on the nuclear project is expected to climb further.

In a semi-annual update filed with state regulators in late August, Georgia Power revealed it spent more than $500 million on the two reactors in the first half of this year, and said completing both units may ultimately cost another $1 billion.