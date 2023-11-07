The Jolt: McCormick snubs Greene with U.S. House censure resolution

McCormick on Monday introduced his own resolution to rebuke Rep. Rashida Tlaib of Michigan for her criticism of Israel during an Oct. 18 protest at a House office building as well as her more recent inflammatory remarks accusing Israel of committing genocide.

McCormick’s measure does not include the same language as Greene’s censure motion, which labeled Tlaib’s demonstration an attempted insurrection. Those accusations led to the failure of Greene’s censure bid last week, with McCormick and 22 other Republicans voting to table the legislation.

McCormick’s allies say that after the vote he approached Greene and offered to work with her on revisions, but she declined. The Rome Republican then trashed the 23 GOP defectors as “pathetic” and “feckless” to her huge social media audience.

McCormick spent the days that followed crafting his version of the censure resolution and working with House GOP leaders to position the legislation for a successful vote, aides say.

“Let me be clear, Rep. Tlaib’s words and actions were racist and hateful and she should be censured,” McCormick said. “That is why I am working with other conservatives to draft a new censure resolution to address Rep. Tlaib and her actions in a firm and honest manner.”

I just introduced a privileged resolution that directly and accurately calls to censure @RepRashida for her antisemitic and racist actions.

McCormick needs a legislative win. The Suwanee resident’s suburban Atlanta district is likely to be redrawn in the coming weeks as part of a court-ordered redistricting session in the Georgia General Assembly.

Still, there is no indication that McCormick’s proposal has an inside track for passage. The House schedule for today lists McCormick’s resolution as well as Greene’s tabled measure under legislation that could be brought to the floor for votes.

Today, I reintroduced my privileged resolution to CENSURE Rashida Tlaib for antisemitism, spreading Pro-Hamas propaganda, and inciting an illegal occupation in the Capitol complex.



The House will vote this week to hold her accountable for her actions.

***

TO THE POLLS. Today is Election Day in Georgia. While there’s no White House race or midterm battle for the U.S. Senate on the ballot, the local races to be decided could have a far greater role in Georgians’ day-to-day lives.

Hundreds of mayoral posts, council member seats and school board positions are up for a vote, including key races from the metro Atlanta suburbs to rural towns to the coast.

One of the most closely watched contests is in Savannah, where incumbent Van Johnson faces a challenge from Alderwoman Kesha Gibson-Carter, who has been running against him for nearly two years.

Other races take place in Albany, Brunswick, Dublin, Forsyth, Statesboro and Valdosta. Tybee Island voters could elect the beachside city’s first Black mayor.

And in Atlanta, five of the nine seats on the Board of Education are on the ballot — and four incumbents face challengers.

Polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m., and the AJC has a voter’s guide for those still needing to cast their ballots.

***

PREVIEWING 2024? We’re watching several key votes beyond Georgia today that could help gauge the mood of voters ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Virginia legislature: All 140 seats in the Virginia General Assembly will be on the ballot. Republicans hope to win control in the Senate under Gov. Glenn Youngkin, who is seen as a potential White House contender in 2028.

Kentucky governor: Gov. Andy Beshear is a rare Democrat leading a red state. If Beshear can win reelection against Republican Attorney General Daniel Cameron, it could provide a blueprint for other Democrats.

Ohio abortion measure: Abortion rights advocates are on a winning streak with ballot initiatives since Roe v. Wade was overturned last year, even scoring a victory in deep-red Kansas. But they could face the biggest test yet with a vote on a proposed constitutional amendment to protect access to abortion in Ohio, a former swing state that now votes further to the right. Analysts say the results could indicate whether abortion continues to energize voters in 2024.

***

LISTEN UP. The “Politically Georgia” podcast is now in its second week as a live radio show airing on WABE. Host Bill Nigut and your favorite Jolters preview the state’s municipal election races on today’s episode. Also, GOP strategist Stephen Lawson joins the team to set the stage for Wednesday’s Republican presidential debate.

In case you missed it, the Monday edition featured a review of President Joe Biden’s sagging poll numbers. In addition, there’s a panel discussion with Michael Thurmond, a Democrat and the DeKalb County CEO, as well as Sam Olens, a Republican who formerly served as Georgia’s attorney general.

***

STAGE SET. Five Republican presidential candidates have qualified for Wednesday’s third primary debate in Miami.

The Republican National Committee announced Monday night that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former United Nations Ambassador and South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, U.S. Sen. Tim Scott and biotech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy all met the criteria.

Former President Donald Trump, the GOP front-runner, will again be a no-show. He’s planned a counter-programming rally in nearby Hialeah, Florida that will reportedly feature an endorsement from Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, his former press secretary.

Among the candidates who didn’t make the cut: North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum and former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson. Former Vice President Mike Pence, who participated in the first two debates, suspended his campaign last week.

***

LEGISLATIVE LOOKAHEAD. Lt. Gov. Burt Jones helps set the policy debate under the Gold Dome in his role as president of the state Senate, and he’s pushing a “red tape rollback” in next year’s legislative session.

Jones detailed his plans in a Monday interview with WDUN radio host Martha Zoller. The Republican said he’d asked Senate GOP caucus members to make a list of “useless regulations” that can be repealed.

“We have more laws on the books than we can enforce,” he said.

Jones, a likely 2026 candidate for governor, has already staked other key positions for next year’s session. He wants to revive last year’s ill-fated effort to eliminate Certificate of Need requirements for rural hospitals and backs a plan to offer teachers a $10,000 stipend to carry guns in schools.

He will formally unveil his “rollback” initiative this morning at the state Capitol.

***

ANOTHER TEACHER RAISE? Gov. Brian Kemp increased Georgia public school teacher salaries by $7,000 in his first five years in office. Now, another Republican elected official, State School Superintendent Richard Woods, wants another pay bump for educators.

Woods outlined his proposal to add $3,000 to teacher salaries in an commentary published last week on the Georgia Department of Education website. The three-term superintendent said the additional dollars are important for recruiting and retention and to “ensure that those who are called to teach can answer that call and enter the profession.”

Georgia ranks 21st nationally in average teacher salaries and No. 1 in the Southeast.

In the piece, Woods also calls on lawmakers to tweak the school funding formula, known as quality basic education, or QBE, to account for school transportation and the “impact of poverty” on the formula.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden tours a Washington showcase of science and technology demonstrations.

The U.S. House votes on appropriations legislation and could consider legislation to censure Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Michigan.

House Republicans will hold a closed-door candidate forum to hear from U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson, and the other candidates for caucus vice chair.

The U.S. Senate votes on confirmations.

***

SCHEDULE CHANGE. U.S. Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., is no longer participating in the inaugural Isakson Symposium on Political Civility, scheduled for Friday at the University of Georgia, due to a scheduling conflict, officials said.

Instead, Democratic U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will be joined by former Republican U.S. Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri at 10 a.m. at the UGA chapel.

The event is meant to pay tribute to the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson and his legacy by encouraging future leaders to adopt his approach of seeking common political ground.

***

DUNWOODY SOLDIER. Tragedy struck the Dunwoody community Monday when Rose Ida Lubin, 20, an Israeli-American and Dunwoody High School graduate, was stabbed and killed in Jerusalem.

Lubin emigrated to Israel after graduation and, according to her great uncle Rick Halpern, joined the Israeli Defense Forces. She was serving as a police officer and guard near the Old City of Jerusalem when she was stabbed, according to Israeli news reports.

Lubin had been a cheerleader and member of the varsity wrestling team in high school.

Gov. Brian Kemp released a statement Monday night saying he and his family are “heartbroken” by the news. He praised Lubin’s role in the IDF. “Her courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all.”

***

***

