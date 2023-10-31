The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene says ‘we’ll see’ on future presidential run

The Rome Republican made a stump speech for Trump on Monday. She blamed Democrats for the “dirty, nasty, disgusting” swamp in Washington, D.C., and warned GOP activists that he has a long memory.

“Make sure you’re supporting President Trump. He’s going to win this primary and he is going to beat Joe Biden. It’s going to happen,” Greene said.

“And when it does, there is no man in the country that has a list like President Trump. Nobody.”

The New Hampshire visit wasn’t Greene’s first foray into national politics. She has become a mainstay at Trump rallies around the nation, and recently served as his surrogate at the first GOP debate in Milwaukee. Trump declined to participate at that event, and Greene spoke on his behalf to reporters and the public both before and after the other candidates made their arguments onstage.

She also became one of the few elected Republican officials to appear at the Fulton County Jail shortly before Trump surrendered to authorities in relation to his indictment for interfering in the 2020 election.

Greene could have her own ambitions in mind, too.

She has openly jockeyed to serve as Trump’s vice presidential running mate and hasn’t ruled out a bid for the U.S. Senate in 2026. A Senate run could mean a GOP primary showdown with Gov. Brian Kemp, another possible contender.

She told reporters in New Hampshire she may run for president one day, too.

“Maybe. We’ll see what happens,” she said. “I certainly love my country, and I’ll do everything I can to protect it.”

***

ON YOUR RADIO DIAL. The Politically Georgia podcast became the Politically Georgia live radio show on Monday with its debut on WABE 90.1 FM and WABE.org. Three Jolters and host Bill Nigut discussed the spike in antisemitic activity since the start of the Israel-Hamas war as well as former Vice President Mike Pence’s decision to drop out of the 2024 presidential race.

On today’s show, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff joins the team to discuss the U.S. Senate Human Rights Subcommittee’s investigation into America’s foster care system. Ossoff co-chairs that subcommittee.

***

ISRAEL ATTACKS. Gov. Brian Kemp just called a special legislative session for lawmakers to redraw the state’s political boundaries. But state Rep. Esther Panitch, the Legislature’s sole Jewish member, wants Kemp to tack a second issue onto the agenda.

Panitch, a Sandy Springs Democrat, is pressing Kemp to instruct legislators to also debate House Bill 30, which would have added a definition of antisemitism to the state’s hate crime law. The bill failed to pass earlier this year.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Kemp’s office told us he won’t amend his executive order, which requires legislators to return to the Capitol on Nov. 29 for another round of mapmaking after a federal judge tossed the state’s current political lines.

“With the agenda already set for a limited special session, we anticipate that HB 30, along with many of the other currently pending legislation before the General Assembly, will be thoughtfully considered and debated in the upcoming regular legislative session,” said Kemp spokesman Garrison Douglas.

Kemp has signaled he could back the legislation next year. Pressure on lawmakers to take action has only increased among a spate of antisemitic incidents since the start of the Israel-Hamas war, such as this weekend’s projecting of a sign praising Nazi leader Adolf Hitler on a Interstate 75 overpass in Cobb County.

***

Credit: Israel GPO/Kobi Gideon Credit: Israel GPO/Kobi Gideon

ISRAEL SUPPORT. Gov. Brian Kemp has made his support for Israel well-known since Hamas militants launched attacks against the country and ignited a war earlier this month. Along with issuing statements and buying Israeli bonds, the governor will meet today at the Capitol with Israelis whose families were taken hostage by Hamas during the Oct. 7 assaults.

The same group met with a bipartisan group of state lawmakers Monday night at a “Bring them Home” rally at an Atlanta synagogue.

State Reps. Lauren McDonald, R-Cumming, and Brent Cox, R-Dawsonville, traveled together through Israel this summer and both attended the event.

“We have Americans who are stranded over there and we have Israelis who are captured and we need them home and we need them back with our families,” McDonald said.

***

Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP Credit: J. Scott Applewhite/AP

COLLINS’ VICE CHAIR CAMPAIGN. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins is leaning into his reputation for bringing humor and levity to the work of a member of Congress in his bid to become vice chair of the House Republican conference.

Collins, R-Jackson, is among a handful of lawmakers vying for the job left vacant by Rep. Mike Johnson of Louisiana when he was elected speaker last week. The post is part of the House GOP leadership structure but isn’t considered high-profile. Collins aims to change that.

In a letter to colleagues, Collins said he could assist the caucus with communication strategies to the public, helping get their policy positions across to voters in a way that is relatable and accessible. And he managed to name drop multiple Georgia-based businesses in the process.

“While we rally behind Speaker Johnson to do battle with the Biden administration and Democrat-controlled Senate, I hope you’ll let my 24/7 Waffle House work ethic and Chick-fil-A style customer service go to work for you and your staff,” he wrote. “Let’s put a Coca-Cola smile on every Republican face and win back-to-back election championships in 2024.”

House Republicans will hold a candidate forum for Collins and other contenders on Nov. 7 with a vote scheduled for the following day.

***

PORT SUPPORT. Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday officially threw his support behind the Georgia Ports Authority’s push for a Savannah River deepening study. In a letter sent to all 16 members of Georgia’s congressional delegation, Kemp wrote “it is critical we work together to ensure GPA can continue to accommodate ever-larger container vessels calling on our ports.”

Georgia Ports officials have asked Congress to authorize the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to explore a widening and deepening of the Savannah shipping channel as part of the 2024 renewal of the Water Resources Development Act.

Kemp’s letter dropped as ports’ officials were gathered at the Jekyll Island Convention Center for the annual Brunswick State of the Ports. Speaking at that event, Congressman Buddy Carter said an appropriations bill passed by the U.S. House in recent days includes nearly $20 million for deepening and maintenance of the Brunswick shipping channel.

Carter, a Pooler Republican, represents a district home to both the Port of Brunswick and the Port of Savannah.

***

Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP Credit: Andrew Harnik/AP

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks regarding new efforts to limit the fees retirement investment companies charge customers.

The U.S. Senate votes on Jack Lew’s nomination to serve as U.S. ambassador to Israel.

The House is out until Wednesday.

***

RAISE THE FLAG. When members of the U.S. House return on Wednesday, we’ll be looking for evidence that Florida Rep. Aaron Bean settled up on his debt to Georgia Rep. Mike Collins.

The two Republicans placed a friendly wager on last weekend’s Georgia-Florida football game, held in Jacksonville and won by the Bulldogs. Bean represents suburbs north of the city. Collins, who lives in Jackson, isn’t a UGA alum but like every other Georgia lawmaker has an affinity for the state’s flagship university.

Because the Bulldogs won the game, Bean now must fly the Georgia flag outside of his Washington, D.C. office. Collins naturally celebrated the victory with a meme.

“Crikey!” he wrote on X, the site formerly known as Twitter. “How bout them Dawgs! See you next week @RepAaronBean.”

Attached was a picture of famed conservationist Steve Irwin holding a crocodile (close enough to a gator) but with Collins’ face photoshopped on.

***

Credit: Jason.Getz/AJC Credit: Jason.Getz/AJC

GAME DAY. The annual Georgia-Florida football weekend is called the “World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party.” But the game is also a magnet for politicos, who flock to the fun-soaked celebration to shake hands with thousands of usually happy Georgians.

Spotted on St. Simons Island together this year were three former Georgia U.S. senators — Sam Nunn, Mack Mattingly and Saxby Chambliss — and current Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr. Not spotted: Former U.S. Sen. David Perdue, who famously lives on neighboring Sea Island and was building a massive St. Simons compound during his ill-fated run for governor in 2022.

The event was an annual Georgia-Florida get-together hosted by Chambliss and a fellow former Bulldog. With so many past-and-present political types there, we hear the talk of the day was “a lot of Dawgs, a little politics.”

As for Carr, he has made his plans to run for governor in 2026 well-known. But he broke into politics as a Senate aide to the late U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson.

***

PERSONNEL FILE. Alyse Murray, a former aide to Gov. Nathan Deal, is joining the Atlanta-based Ohio River South political firm this week.

***

***

