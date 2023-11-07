IDF soldier killed in Jerusalem was from metro Atlanta

Lubin graduated from Dunwoody High School, then immigrated to Israel and joined the IDF about a year and half ago, according to her great uncle Rick Halpern.

She was killed during an attack by a knife-wielding 16-year-old, who also wounded another Israeli officer; the attacker was shot and killed by other IDF soldiers, according to The Jerusalem Post.

“Everybody who knew her, knew her as a loving, vivacious, caring person,” said Halpern. “She also was a very strong person, and tough.”

Lubin was assigned to duty as a police officer at the Damascus Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem, which is in the Muslim Quarter.

“It was one of the most dangerous places in all of Israel,” said Halpern. Lubin’s parents, David and Robin Lubin, were planning to fly to Israel Monday evening, he said.

Gov. Brian Kemp expressed condolences in a social media post.

“Marty, the girls and I are heartbroken by the tragic news of Rose Lubin’s death. Her courage and commitment to fighting evil is an inspiration to us all, and we will continue to keep her family and loved ones in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.”

In a speech last May to Atlanta’s Friends of the Israel Defense Forces during their gala fund-raising event, Lubin described her job as a mixture of combat and community policing.

My niece, Rose Lubin as a guest speaker at tonight’s gala for Friends of the IDF. Posted by Rick Halpern on Monday, May 1, 2023

“I’m a combat-trained soldier specializing in terrorism with the authority of a police officer,” Lubin said during the speech. “This means in one shift I could give a ticket to someone for not wearing a seat belt, or break into a foot-chase after someone who threw a Molotov cocktail at a soldier.”

She added, “Every one of us has experienced a terror attack.”

At Dunwoody High School, Lubin distinguished herself as a competitive wrestler, a writer and a member of the varsity cheer squad.

Dunwoody teacher Paul Siegel, who taught Rose as a freshman, wrote on the Dunwoody Facebook page that “Whether she was on the sidelines cheering, whooping boys on the wrestling mat or working on the yearbook she always did her best with humor and grace.”

In addition to her athletic achievements, Lubin won first place in the district level of the Georgia Young Authors contest in 2018.

Gayle Hard, who has coached the cheer squad at Dunwoody High School for 22 years, said Lubin approached her just before her junior year in high school and asked if she could try out. Lubin had never cheered and never been to a football game, she said.

Since football games were on Friday evenings, which is part of the Jewish sabbath, Lubin got permission from her rabbi to attend, said Hard. Lubin also turned down the offer to ride home in a car or use the telephone on those evenings, and brought her own kosher food for team meals.

“I was constantly in awe of her work ethic and dedication and commitment,” said Hard.

“She was a great kid, unassuming and humble and always doing what was best for the group without ever giving in on her beliefs. I wish there were more people like her in the world.”

Cheer squad alumni have been texting back and forth after hearing the news of Lubin’s death, said Hard. “They are heartbroken.”

