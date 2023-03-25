Jones says lobbyists dangled deal if he relented on hospital overhaul

The measure, Senate Bill 99, would allow counties with fewer than 50,000 people to build hospitals without first obtaining a costly “certificate of need” from state regulators.

That would pave the way for a proposed 100-bed private hospital that could be built on his father’s land near his hometown in Jackson. Wellstar opposes the measure because it could compete with two nearby hospitals it operates.

While Jones didn’t single out the lobbyists accused of making the offer, he said Wellstar has sought to sully his reputation and spread misinformation.

“Their pretentious belief that they know what’s best for rural Georgia is astounding,” he wrote of the Cobb County-based company.

In a statement, Wellstar said Jones’ accusations were false, “deeply unfortunate and regrettable.”

“Wellstar and other healthcare partners have voiced concerns with SB 99 and similar pieces of legislation for many years, and we conveyed those concerns to lawmakers in a respectful, informative way earlier this session - as we have in the past,” read Wellstar’s statement. “Any accusation to the contrary is simply not true.”

A looming impasse

The impasse over health care regulations has loomed over the final days of the legislative session as Jones seeks to simultaneously push his measure and punish Wellstar and its allies for opposing it.

The Republican orchestrated the passage of a budget in the Senate that strips $105 million from Gov. Brian Kemp’s spending proposal — the same amount that legislators recently approved for a records system that could benefit Wellstar.

Credit: Steve Schaefer Credit: Steve Schaefer

Senate lawmakers are also poised next week to vote on a measure that would rollback tax benefits that Wellstar now receives, along with a tweak that protects Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta after it was inadvertently dinged in the rebuke.

And Senate lawmakers engineered a last-minute revamp of a mental health bill that had already cleared the House 163-3. Jones’ allies warned the mental health package, championed by House leaders, could stall if his hospital overhaul failed.

The flurry of moves comes despite an olive branch from House lawmakers in the form of a resolution by state Rep. Sharon Cooper, R-Marietta, to form a study committee to evaluate the “certificate of need” program that Jones wants to remake. Senate leaders floated their own study committee two weeks ago.

State officials are adamant about scuttling Jones’ measure because they want Wellstar to move forward with a potential takeover of the Augusta University Health System, the financially teetering organization that runs the Medical College of Georgia.

This week, Moody’s downgraded the health system’s bonds due to cashflow struggles and a “very weak liquidity position,” and Kemp’s allies have pressed legislators to salvage the deal by rebuffing the Jones-backed legislation.

“That agreement in partnership is so critical to the future of the Medical College of Georgia and to medical education in Georgia,” Sonny Perdue, the chancellor of the state Board of Regents, said in an interview. “We don’t want to jeopardize that.”

Staff Writer Vanessa McCray contributed to this report.