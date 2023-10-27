The Jolt: Court orders redistricting do-over, but legal tests still ahead

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones gave lawmakers until Dec. 8 to overhaul the political boundaries drawn in 2021, but how much that will shake up Georgia’s 2024 election is unknown.

In his ruling, Jones directed lawmakers to create a majority-Black congressional district in west metro Atlanta and seven majority-Black state legislative seats in metro Atlanta and Macon.

Following the release of the court’s decision, Gov. Brian Kemp issued an executive order bringing lawmakers back to the Gold Dome on Nov. 29 to overhaul the maps. Yet the next phase of the legal battle will play out in the meantime, and a court-ordered stay postponing the special session is a possibility.

Attorneys for the state are expected to appeal the judge’s ruling to the 11th Circuit and ask the court to grant a stay that delays the redistricting until after the 2024 election.

If the appeal fails, Republican legislative leaders face an urgent decision over how to comply with Jones’ order.

Some have already suggested ways to create a new majority-Black U.S. House district on Atlanta’s western outskirts while preserving the GOP’s 9-5 edge in representation on the delegation.

But many Democrats are confident their party will net a seat in the overhaul, though it’s also not clear which Republican incumbent is most vulnerable in a redo.

Most of the buzz surrounds the mostly white districts of U.S. Reps. Barry Loudermilk of Cassville and Rich McCormick of Suwanee, both of whom represent portions of Atlanta’s northern suburbs.

Even with the maps unsettled, maneuvering is already underway. Congressional candidates aren’t required to live in the districts they hope to represent, and a list of potential Democratic contenders is circulating. Among the names: Cobb Commissioner Jerica Richardson, who already is challenging McCormick, and state Sens. Jason Esteves and Sonya Halpern, both of Atlanta.

TRAGEDY IN MAINE. A man wielding an assault-style rifle opened fire in a bowling alley and restaurant in Lewiston, Maine on Wednesday, killing at least 18 people and injuring more than a dozen more. It was the 8th most deadly mass shooting in U.S. history, according to the USA TODAY/AP/Northeastern University database.

The incident immediately reignited calls from Democrats for new gun control measures.

“Living with rampant gun violence isn’t freedom,” U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, an Atlanta Democrat, wrote on social media. “Congress must act and stop these tragedies before they begin.”

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia, posted a similar message: “We cannot wait until after the next tragedy. We need comprehensive gun reform laws now.”

U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, a Democrat from Lewiston, reversed his longtime opposition to an assault weapons ban at a news conference.

“The time has now come for me to take responsibility for this failure,” Golden said. “Which is why I now call on the United States Congress to ban assault rifles.”

Meanwhile, Republicans focused on offering support and prayers to the victims and law enforcement. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter of Pooler advocated for more mental health programs.

“America is experiencing a mental health crisis that must be taken seriously,” he wrote on social media. “Thank you to the brave officers who are protecting and serving the Lewiston community.”

COUNTERPROGRAMMING. On the same night as the third Republican debate, a candidate who won’t make the stage is headed to Atlanta to state his case to local Republicans.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is set to join a “candid with the candidates” event hosted by the Atlanta Young Republicans at Park Bench in the Battery on Nov. 8. When he wraps up, the group will hold a debate watch party.

Hutchison often highlights his Georgia ties on the campaign trail, since his wife was born and raised in the Atlanta area.

‘MEMER’ OF CONGRESS. U.S. Rep. Mike Collins burnished his social media creds during the search for a new House speaker by posting funny memes. Collins, R-Jackson, even got a segment on “Fox & Friends” for his online antics, which mostly happened while his communications director was on her honeymoon.

He explained the reasons behind his posting activity in an interview with WDUN radio’s Martha Zoller earlier this week.

“Levity is good. Southerners are known for humor, especially in hard times,” Collins said. “Go to church, and even a Southern Baptist preacher will throw a joke in there.”

Collins said several House colleagues forwarded him their own favorite speaker search memes.

He also offered more serious insights on the speaker saga. He backed the bids of Reps. Jim Jordan of Ohio and Mike Johnson of Louisiana but opposed the nomination of Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota.

He called Emmer “the most moderate leader we have in our conference.” Emmer won the support of a majority of House Republicans but withdrew once it became clear he couldn’t get 217 GOP lawmakers to back him on the floor.

As for why Johnson won the speaker’s election Wednesday afternoon Collins said, “They gotta like you and they gotta trust you, and Mike Johnson is a trusted conservative.”

Collins, who is in his first term, is now running for vice chairman of House Republicans, according to CNN’s Melanie Zanona. That is the post previously held by Johnson.

FORT EISENHOWER. Augusta’s Fort Gordon today becomes the latest U.S. military installation named for a Confederate soldier to be rechristened. The base, home to the U.S. Army Cyber Command and 20,000 active duty soldiers, will be renamed for former U.S. president and war hero Dwight Eisenhower.

The facility has been named for John Brown Gordon since it was established as a World War II training camp in July 1941. He was a U.S. senator and Georgia governor but also served as a major general in the Confederate army during the Civil War.

The Augusta fort is one of nine to be renamed following a Department of Defense review completed in 2022. Another Georgia military installation, Fort Benning near Columbus, is now Fort Moore following a name change earlier this year.

The Augusta Chronicle reports changing Fort Gordon to Fort Eisenhower will require the replacement of nearly 100 signs posted between Augusta and Atlanta.

KEEP UP. This week saw a slew of developments in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump and 18 others. Here’s what AJC journalists reported.

You can stay on top of the case via the “Trump Georgia Indictment” section on AJC.com and by signing up for the “The Trump 19” weekly newsletter.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden has an afternoon campaign fundraiser.

The U.S. House and Senate are done for the week.

U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., hosts an event highlighting $1 million in federal funding to help build a new soccer field near the East Lake MARTA station.

WATER ANYONE? Georgia voting laws infamously prohibit political organizations and others from handing out food and water to those within 150 feet of polling places, including voters standing in line to cast ballots. The provision is part of Senate Bill 202, passed by the GOP-led Legislature in 2021, and is meant to discourage influence.

But the law isn’t a total water ban, and early voters for Savannah’s municipal election will find drinks coolers full of bottled water outside their polling places, courtesy of the Chatham County Board of Registrars.

Neither the coolers nor the bottles include political slogans or even identifying marks. The only messaging is “free water.”

Contacted Thursday about the refreshments, Sabrina German, the director of voter registration, acknowledged her office staff puts out the coolers and keeps them stocked.

WELTNER WINNER. State Rep. Mary Margaret Oliver was awarded the 21st Weltner Freedom of Information Award by the Georgia First Amendment Foundation at an event on the Emory University campus Thursday night.

The DeKalb Democrat and veteran lawmaker was chosen for the honor for her four decades as an elected official, the foundation said. “She has been a stalwart protector of Georgians’ right to know and to exercise their free speech rights.”

The award honors the memory of late Georgia Supreme Court Justice Charles L. Weltner.

