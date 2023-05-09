X

Fort Benning in West Georgia to become Fort Moore this week

Georgia News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

Fort Benning, the massive U.S. Army training base near Columbus, Ga., will be formally renamed Fort Moore on Thursday after Lt. Gen. Hal Moore and his wife, Julia Moore.

Fort Benning and East Georgia’s Fort Gordon were identified by a commission assigned to recommend new names for military installations whose names were linked to the Confederacy. Fort Gordon will be renamed for former President and five-star General Dwight Eisenhower later this year. The official date has not been set.

Lt. Gen. Moore served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and coauthored the bestselling book, “We Were Soldiers Once...and Young.” Julia Moore supported military families back home during her husband’s service. Both are buried at Fort Benning.

A major U.S. Army training facility located just south of Columbus, Fort Benning is home to the Maneuver Center of Excellence, which includes Army’s infantry and armor training schools, as well as training centers for Army Rangers, office candidate school and an airborne school. It serves about 70,000 soldiers and civilians annually, according to the base web site, www.benning.army.mil

It began as Camp Benning in 1918, named for Henry Benning, a Confederate general in the Civil War. The name change will be marked in a 9 a.m. ceremony Thursday on the base at Doughboy Stadium. WTVM in Columbus will offer a livestream of the event.

ExploreThe family behind the name change at Fort Benning

Credit: U.S. Army

Credit: U.S. Army

About the Author

Follow Brian O'Shea on twitter

Brian O'Shea is a senior digital producer for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He works with the newsroom to identify topics of interest to Atlanta readers and also works with voter guides and election results. He is a graduate of the University of Georgia and The Ohio State University Kiplinger Program in Public Affairs Journalism.

Editors' Picks

Credit: AP

BREAKING: Jury finds Trump liable for sexual abuse, awards accuser $5M23m ago

Credit: TNS

Atlanta-based NextGen sued for healthcare data breach of 1M customers
1h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Visitors pay more for Atlanta Braves stadium debt as tourism bounces back
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest to resolve DUI case
2h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Marcell Ozuna pleads no contest to resolve DUI case
2h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

South Fulton officer accidentally shot during training at gun range
3h ago
The Latest
Braves host the Red Sox to begin 2-game series
12h ago
NRC starts special inspection of New Mexico uranium facility
Search for teen in Philadelphia ambush zeroes in on Atlanta
Featured

Credit: TNS

OPINION: How will AI change politics? It already has
Atlanta area high school graduation dates
AJC SPRING DINING GUIDE: Welcome to the best of baking in metro Atlanta
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top