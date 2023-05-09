Fort Benning in West Georgia to become Fort Moore this week

Fort Benning and East Georgia’s Fort Gordon were identified by a commission assigned to recommend new names for military installations whose names were linked to the Confederacy. Fort Gordon will be renamed for former President and five-star General Dwight Eisenhower later this year. The official date has not been set.

Lt. Gen. Moore served in the Korean and Vietnam wars and coauthored the bestselling book, “We Were Soldiers Once...and Young.” Julia Moore supported military families back home during her husband’s service. Both are buried at Fort Benning.