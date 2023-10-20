Jordan tries - and fails - a third time to get the GOP votes to become speaker

Once again, a vote ended in defeat for Jordan.

Georgia Rep. Drew Ferguson, who said he and his family received death threats after he cast a vote Tuesday against Jordan, continued his opposition Friday. Ferguson was among 25 Republicans who voted for candidates other than Jordan.

All other Georgia Republicans backed Jordan, a conservative firebrand and a founder of the House Freedom Caucus. Every Democrat present on Friday supported Leader Hakeem Jeffries.

Three Republicans who had supported Jordan on Tuesday were among those who chose other candidates Friday. He ultimately received 194 votes from GOP lawmakers, with absences also having a negative effect in the count. During the initial speaker vote on Monday, Jordan received 200 votes; the number went down to 199 on Tuesday.

Jeffries received 210 votes for speaker.

With the House at full strength, support from 217 members is required to be elected speaker. Because Republicans hold a thin majority, defections from just four members can tank any speakership bid.

Jordan indicated during a press conference Friday morning that he will call for additional votes, possibly through the weekend. But with his support moving in the wrong direction and a chance some members will choose to stick with plans to return home, it is unclear how Jordan and his allies will proceed.

HOW THEY VOTED ON ELECTING A U.S. HOUSE SPEAKER, ROUND 3

Jim Jordan, R-Ohio

U.S. Rep. Rick Allen, R-Augusta

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-Pooler

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins, R-Jackson

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome

U.S. Rep. Barry Loudermilk, R-Cassville

U.S. Rep. Rich McCormick, R-Suwanee

U.S. Rep. Austin Scott, R-Tifton

Steve Scalise, R-Louisiana

U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock

Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York

U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop, D-Albany

U.S. Rep. Hank Johnson, D-Lithonia

U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta

U.S. Rep. David Scott, D-Atlanta

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta