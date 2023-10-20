Jury selection begins in Fulton Trump case amid talk of plea deal

The move came amid uncertainty about whether Kenneth Chesebro had reached a deal with prosecutors. Sidney Powell was supposed to stand trial with Chesebro but just 24 hours ago she struck a deal with prosecutors.

Chesebro was a key architect of a plan to use Republican presidential electors to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s victory in Georgia. His demand for a speedy trial has made him the first of the 19 defendants in Fulton County’s election subversion case to face trial.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee welcomed the jurors and described what jury duty entailed. There were audible groans when he mentioned the trial could last five months.

The proceedings are being livestreamed by a pool camera and, at one point, an unidentified woman was captured on microphone asking McAfee about a plea deal.

“We thought there was a plea?” she said.

“Who told you that?” McAfee replied.

“Che told us there was a plea,” the woman replied.

It is unclear who the woman was referring to, but Fulton County Clerk Che Alexander was present at the proceedings.

If a plea agreement isn’t reached, potential jurors will be questioned by prosecutors and Chesebro’s attorneys in groups of 14 starting Monday. Eventually, lawyers will whittle down the field to 12 jurors and six alternates. McAfee is racing to have the jury seated and sworn in by Nov. 5 under the state’s speedy trial law.

On Friday, about 450 Fulton County residents had assembled in the seventh-floor jury services room and were filling out lengthy questionnaires, which ask about personal information, media consumption and even their political opinions.

Come back to ajc.com for developments.