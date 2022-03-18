Fort Benning, Fort Gordon and 7 other bases to be renamed

Fort Benning, which sits just outside of Columbus, was named after Henry Benning, a Confederate general. Among the recommendations submitted for renaming Fort Benning were Sgt. 1st Class Alwyn Cashe, who last year became the first African American recipient of the Medal of Honor for actions in Iraq or Afghanistan; Henry Flipper, who became the first Black man to graduate from the U.S. Military Academy at West Point, New York; and Pvt. Felix Hall, a Black soldier who was lynched on the post in 1941.

Cashe made the federal panel’s latest list but Flipper and Hall did not.

Explore Remembering a soldier who gave his life to save others

Other names associated with Fort Benning that have remained on the panel’s list include: Gen. George C. Marshall; Gen. Colin Powell; and retired Col. Ralph Puckett, a Fort Benning hero who received the Medal of Honor last year for conspicuous gallantry during the Korean War.

Explore Georgia veteran receives Medal of Honor

Hal and Julie Moore are also on the list. Lt. Gen. Hal Moore fought valiantly in the Korean and Vietnam wars and coauthored the bestselling book, “We Were Soldiers Once… and Young.” He is buried at Fort Benning along with Julie, who is known for her unwavering support of military families.