PG A.M.: Crossover Day marked by legislative hits and misses. What to know.

Senate Bill 180, a religious liberty measure from state Sen. Ed Setzler, R-Acworth, that drew opposition from Democrats and business groups, including the Metro Atlanta Chamber and Georgia Chamber.

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

House Bill 1105. Following the killing of nursing student Laken Riley in Athens, the legislation would require local law enforcement to notify federal officials if they’ve detained an undocumented immigrant.

HB 1180 would put limits on how much the state will spend on its lucrative film tax credit while at the same time requiring companies to do more to promote the state in order to get the maximum tax break.

The House passed a series of mental health measures, including a bill to repay student loans for those who go into critical need specialties and a measure to make licensure easier for some provider roles.

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

What didn’t make it

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

Spotted

Former state senator and current Agriculture Commissioner Tyler Harper was back in his old haunts, but sporting a new black cowboy hat.

Spiro Agnew, former chief of staff to House Speaker David Ralston, was on the other side of the velvet ropes as a lobbyist this time around.

Martha Zoller, the conservative commentator. She hosted her radio show from the offices of Senate Pro Tem John Kennedy, R-Macon.

***

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

LISTEN UP. State Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega, and state Sen. Jason Esteves, D-Atlanta, joined the “Politically Georgia” radio show Thursday to preview Crossover Day at the General Assembly.

Find that show and other previous episodes on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

Later today, hosts Greg Bluestein, Tia Mitchell, Patricia Murphy and Bill Nigut will break down all the action from Crossover Day, including a look inside the halls of the Capitol. Listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 FM, at AJC.com and at WABE.org.

***

Credit: Casey Sykes for the AJC Credit: Casey Sykes for the AJC

UNDER THE GOLD DOME:

The House and Senate are out of session. Both chambers resume floor action on Monday, March 4.

***

Credit: Bob Andres/AJC Credit: Bob Andres/AJC

FREE SPACE. The unqualified hit of Crossover Day was the House and Senate bingo cards that our AJC colleagues Mark Niesse and Maya T. Prabhu crafted. The tongue-in-cheek sheets tracked things to watch for throughout the day, such as whether a lawmaker used the phrase “No. 1 state to do business” and which chamber adjourned first.

Maya won the Senate contest.

And state Reps. Teri Anulewicz, D-Smyrna, and Scott Hilton, R-Peachtree Corners, captured the title in the House.

***

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

SAFER COMMUNITIES. DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos and seven other leaders of local police agencies met with President Joe Biden at the White House this week.

The group represented localities where homicides declined in recent months, and they spoke with the president about their various efforts to combat violent crime. Ramos, the only female leader in the group, said she spoke about how DeKalb was able to cut its homicide rate by 10% in part by taking advantage of federal dollars made available under the American Rescue Plan Act, a COVID-19 relief package that became law in 2022.

Our police chiefs know that when communities trust police, we can solve crimes a lot faster.



That’s why I signed my historic Executive Order to advance effective and accountable community policing across all federal law enforcement. pic.twitter.com/H18Ay52eD1 — President Biden (@POTUS) February 28, 2024

“We had given retention bonuses, we had improved on technology, we were training the analysts, we were doing specialty trainings for our SWAT unit, we were investing in equipment,” Ramos told the AJC after the meeting, recounting what she shared.

The COVID-19 dollars also helped DeKalb County increase its mobile crisis unit, a special response model that pairs police officers with mental or behavioral health workers. Ramos said she fielded lots of questions about the unit and how it can be replicated elsewhere.

Biden spent roughly a half-hour with the chiefs.

***

Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP Credit: Mariam Zuhaib/AP

BUYING TIME. The U.S. Senate on Thursday signed off on the plan to push back federal funding deadlines and avert a partial government shutdown. The continuing resolution keeps agencies scheduled to close Friday open another week and moves the deadline for the remaining departments from March 8 to March 22.

The stopgap legislation marks the fourth time since September that Congress has pushed off passing the budget for this fiscal year. Dissension among House Republicans over spending and other policies continues to be the primary stumbling block.

***

Credit: Brant Sanderlin/AJC Credit: Brant Sanderlin/AJC

REMEMBERING JOHN LEWIS. Vice President Kamala Harris will join members of Congress making their annual pilgrimage to Selma, Alabama, to commemorate the anniversary of the Bloody Sunday attack on the late John Lewis and dozens of other civil rights activists in 1965.

U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, the Atlanta Democrat who holds Lewis’ old congressional seat, will also make the trip.

The actual anniversary of Bloody Sunday is March 7, which coincides with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. Members of the Congressional Black Caucus have urged Biden to make a direct connection in his speech to the history of Alabama state troopers attacking activists marching for voting rights 59 years ago.

The lawmakers also want Biden to highlight efforts by Democrats to strengthen voting laws and what they perceive as former President Donald Trump’s threat to democracy if he were to return to office.

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Democrats in the Senate recently reintroduced the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Atlanta, will be one of the lead advocates of the legislation, which will get an initial hearing in the Senate Judiciary Committee on March 12.

We just re-introduced the John R. Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. I’m joined by @SenSchumer, @SenatorWarnock, and civil rights group leaders now.



Our message it’s clear: we must ensure that democracy works for all of us. https://t.co/SH7ujaLfjw — Senator Dick Durbin (@SenatorDurbin) February 29, 2024

Warnock said it is worth trying again to pass the legislation, which would create federal standards for voting and elections, even with Republicans who oppose the measure in control of the House.

“I think about John Lewis crossing that Edmund Pettus Bridge; he didn’t have any reason to think that he could win (against) brutality on the other side of that bridge,” Warnock said during a Thursday news conference. “But with a trench coat on his back and commitment in his heart, he kept marching.”

***

Credit: Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC Credit: Olivia Bowdoin for the AJC

CLOSING OUT BHM. On Thursday, the final day of Black History Month, U.S. Sen. Raphael Warnock posted a powerful video on social media about his place in history as just the 11th Black person to serve in the Senate and the first Black Democrat elected in the Deep South.

In the video, Warnock stands on the steps of the Capitol with the Senate’s other two current Black members, New Jersey’s Corey Booker and California’s Laphonza Butler.

As the three hold hands and beam with pride, a voiceover plays of Maya Angelou reading her famous poem, “Still I Rise.”

“Bringing the gifts that my ancestors gave, I am the dream and the hope of the slave,” she intones. “I rise.”

It’s the honor of my life to serve as a Senator for Georgia, and to do so as our state’s 1st Black Senator & only the 11th Black Senator in U.S. history is beyond humbling.



I won't forget where we started—but I know how far we've come in the fight to move America forward. pic.twitter.com/4LGYhMpr2Z — Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock (@SenatorWarnock) February 29, 2024

***

Credit: AP Credit: AP

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden meets at the White House with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni of Italy.

First lady Jill Biden travels to Atlanta to launch the Women for Biden-Harris initiative.

The House and Senate are done for the week.

***

Credit: AP Credit: AP

CLOSING ARGUMENTS. A court hearing that may lead to the disqualification of Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis from the election interference case against former President Donald Trump and eight others reaches its climax today.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee will hear closing arguments in the challenge that an improper relationship between Willis and a special prosecutor she hired to help try the case —Nathan Wade — calls for Willis’ removal.

The AJC’s Tamar Hallerman breaks down what to watch for at the hearing, which begins at 1 p.m.

***

Credit: Alex Brandon/AP Credit: Alex Brandon/AP

FRUITLESS FRAUD SEARCH. An opinion column written by a man hired in 2020 by the Trump’s campaign to investigate fraudulent voting in Georgia published this morning at AJC.com. Ken Block writes that he found “about one dozen examples of this fraud, not thousands” and that he evaluated claims of fraud and “found them false.”

More from the piece:

Why don't more people know the truth? Conservatives mainly get their news from conservative media. Coverage of my story about working for the Trump campaign and the subpoenas I have received has garnered a single mention in just one conservative outlet. Facts are only helpful if people are made aware of them. Voter fraud did not cause Trump's 2020 Georgia election loss. I know because I have the receipts. - - Ken Block

Block submitted the column in connection to the publishing of a book titled “Disproven: My Unbiased Search for Voter Fraud for the Trump Campaign, the Data That Shows Why He Lost, and How We Can Improve Our Elections.”

***

Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC Credit: Miguel Martinez/AJC

VOTER ALERT. Today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot for the Georgia presidential primaries. Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot by printing and signing a form, then returning it by email, through the state’s My Voter Page or at their county’s elections office.

According to reporting by the AJC’s Mark Niesse, 34,000 voters have requested absentee ballots so far and 171,000 people have voted in person during Georgia’s three weeks of early voting. Absentee ballots must be returned to county election offices before polls close at 7 p.m. on election day March 12.

***

Credit: Courtesy photo Credit: Courtesy photo

DOG OF THE DAY. This one goes out to anyone who worked late into the night on Crossover Day. Meet JoJo Davis, here to show you how to let off some steam.

JoJo is the four-year-old goldendoodle who calls Michelle and Walt Davis her people. Among JoJo’s many hobbies and leisure pursuits is feeling the wind in her fur while boating on Lake Jackson with her little people, Parker and Bailey, tubing behind.

May you be as carefree as JoJo through Sine Die, or at least get some ideas about how to spend spring break.

Send us your dogs of any political persuasion and location, and cats on a cat-by-cat basis, to patricia.murphy@ajc.com, or DM us at @MurphyAJC.

***

AS ALWAYS, Politically Georgia readers are some of our favorite tipsters. Send your best scoop, gossip and insider info to greg.bluestein@ajc.com, tia.mitchell@ajc.com, patricia.murphy@ajc.com and adam.vanbrimmer@ajc.com.