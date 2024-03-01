For Georgians who want to vote from home in the presidential primary, today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot by printing and signing a form, then returning it by email, through the state’s My Voter Page or at their county’s elections office.

Georgia allows all voters to choose whether they want to vote absentee, in person at early voting locations or on election day. Early voting is the most popular voting method in Georgia, accounting for 58% of turnout in 2022, while 6% of voters returned absentee ballots.