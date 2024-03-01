Politics

Deadline arrives to request an absentee ballot for Georgia primary

All voters are eligible to vote on election day, early or absentee
A woman opens and and sorts absentee ballots at the DeKalb County Elections Office in Decatur in January 2021. (Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Rebecca Wright for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

By
1 hour ago

For Georgians who want to vote from home in the presidential primary, today is the deadline to request an absentee ballot.

Any registered voter can apply for an absentee ballot by printing and signing a form, then returning it by email, through the state’s My Voter Page or at their county’s elections office.

Georgia allows all voters to choose whether they want to vote absentee, in person at early voting locations or on election day. Early voting is the most popular voting method in Georgia, accounting for 58% of turnout in 2022, while 6% of voters returned absentee ballots.

So far, 34,000 voters have requested absentee ballots and 171,000 people have voted in person during Georgia’s three weeks of early voting.

Under Georgia’s 2021 voting law, the deadline to request an absentee ballot was moved earlier, to 11 days before election day. Previously, absentee ballots could be requested until the Friday before the election.

Voters can request an absentee ballot through the state’s My Voter Page. Voters can then email their filled-out absentee ballot request to their county’s elections office, or they can scan and upload the form through the My Voter Page.

Then, once voters receive and fill out their absentee ballots, they must be returned to their county’s election office before polls close at 7 p.m. on election day March 12.





Mark Niesse covers voting rights and elections for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He also reports on the Georgia House of Representatives and government. He has been a reporter at the AJC since 2013 following a decade at The Associated Press in Atlanta, Honolulu and Montgomery, Ala.

