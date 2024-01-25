Georgia GOP senators target American Library Association with new bill

Republicans in the Georgia Senate have turned a new page in the culture war over books.

Nearly two dozen of them, including several high-ranking members, have signed onto legislation that seeks to ban government funding for libraries affiliated with the American Library Association, which they claim is influenced by Marxist ideology.

Senate Bill 390, introduced Wednesday, would deny ALA-affiliated libraries any taxpayer funding from Georgia’s cities, counties, public schools, the state University System and other public bodies created under the state Constitution or laws.