Senate approves bill allowing naloxone in schools

Holding a photo of his wife’s cousin, Wesley, who died from an opioid overdose, Republican Sen. Clint Dixon asked senators to pass a bill that would allow anyone in schools to possess and administer naloxone, the opioid reversal drug.

The legislation, Senate Bill 395, was approved 54-0.

Currently, only school nurses can administer naloxone, or the name brand Narcan, and the drug is kept in the school clinic. This bill would make the drug more readily available and allow anyone, including teachers, administrators, visitors or students, to carry naloxone and administer to someone experiencing an overdose.

“This will help save lives from opioid and fentanyl overdoses in schools,” he said.

Language in the bill would not penalize schools if naloxone was not readily available or if the school does not have funding to keep drugs, which have about a three-year shelf life, on hand.

“Without your bill, the remedy could be locked away in a nursing station,” said Democratic Sen. Nan Orrock.