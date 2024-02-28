Jill Biden to launch program to mobilize women voters in Atlanta

First Lady Jill Biden will launch a national organization on Friday in Atlanta that aims to mobilize women behind President Joe Biden’s bid for a second term.

The Women for Biden-Harris initiative will also make stops in the key battlegrounds of Arizona, Nevada and Wisconsin over the weekend.

Biden’s campaign said the organization will mobilize women volunteers across the nation with help from key surrogates. The initiative will focus on Biden’s support for abortion rights, firearms restrictions and other key proposals.