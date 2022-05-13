Pence to headline Georgia rally for Kemp in new break with Trump

But many of Trump’s fiercest Republican critics have rallied to Kemp. That includes former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, who plans to soon stump for Kemp in Georgia, and former President George W. Bush, who recently donated to his campaign.

It’s also a fresh example of Pence’s attempt to distance himself from Trump after four years as his political sidekick. Pence called his former boss “wrong” for falsely claiming he could overturn the 2020 results and urged Republicans to focus on 2022 rather than fixate on the past.

Caption May 22, 2020 Atlanta: Governor Brian Kemp (left) eating lunch with Vice President Pence (center) and first lady Marty Pence (right) at the Star Cafe located at 2053 Marietta Blvd NW in Atlanta on Friday, May 22, 2020. Vice President Mike Pence who visited Atlanta on Friday, May 22, 2020 praised Gov. Brian Kemp and Georgia restaurant owners who have reopened their establishments in recent weeks, lending a high-level dose of support to state leaders who have been criticized for ending pandemic restrictions too soon. Gov. Brian Kemp and Vice President Mike Pence, along with Georgia first lady Marty Kemp, had lunch at the Star Cafe in Atlanta during Pence's visit on Friday which also included a roundtable discussion with restaurant executives at the Waffle House Headquarters. JOHN SPINK/JSPINK@AJC.COM

On Friday, Pence described Kemp as a friend who is “dedicated to faith, family and the people of Georgia.”

“He built a safer and stronger Georgia by cutting taxes, empowering parents and investing in teachers, funding law enforcement, and standing strong for the right to life,” said Pence.

The former vice president’s visit is part of Kemp’s take-no-prisoners approach to the primary. The governor’s advisers don’t want to simply defeat Perdue and avoid an unpredictable June runoff; they want to rout him.

In the final weeks before the May primary, Kemp has signed legislative proposals aimed at energizing conservatives, traveled to Perdue’s hometown to ink an income tax cut and booked millions of dollars in TV ads.

And he’s expected to announce a new Hyundai Motor Corp. electric vehicle plant next week that would employ 8,500 people in coastal Georgia and involve an estimated $7.5 billion investment. That comes six months after Rivian selected Georgia for its electric vehicle factory.

Caption FILE - Republican candidate for Georgia Governor former U.S. Senator David Perdue speaks Tuesday, May 3, 2022, in Rutledge, Ga. A Georgia judge has dismissed a lawsuit on Wednesday, May 11, filed by former U.S. Sen. Perdue that alleged fraudulent or counterfeit ballots were counted in the state's most populous county during the 2020 general election. Perdue filed the lawsuit in December a few days after he announced that he would be challenging Gov. Brian Kemp in the Republican primary. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)

Perdue’s window is narrow. His only credible shot at ousting Kemp is to keep the governor under the 50% mark and force a head-to-head matchup in June.

But even Perdue’s supporters acknowledge his chances are dwindling. He trails far behind Kemp in public polls and hasn’t raised the money -- or dipped deeply into his own wallet -- to keep up with the governor’s media blitz.

The governor has a close relationship with Pence. Shortly after he received Trump’s endorsement in 2018, Pence headlined a rally to boost his runoff bid against Casey Cagle in Macon. He later returned for a trio of stops for Kemp before the November election.

And when Kemp was facing mounting pressure from both Democrats and Trump for ending pandemic restrictions in 2020, Pence joined Kemp for a barbecue lunch in Marietta and called the state’s economic reopening an “example to the nation.”

As Trump berated Kemp after the 2020 election, Pence abstained from echoing the criticism and maintained close ties with the governor’s camp. More recently, longtime Pence confidant Marc Short joined Kemp’s campaign as an adviser.

In a statement, Kemp highlighted his long friendship with Pence and credited the vice president for steering conservative policies in the Trump administration.

“The vice president’s leadership was instrumental in creating the most prosperous economy in American history, including here in Georgia, and his commitment to building a safer, stronger America represents the highest ideals of our party,” Kemp said.