Obama to visit Georgia on Monday as Democrats aim for big battleground flip

The Democratic pivot to Georgia has forced Trump to swing further to the defensive in a state he can’t afford to lose. He’s planned a Sunday evening rally in Rome, aiming to energize his base of rural conservatives in deeply-Republican northwest Georgia.

Trump carried the state by 5 percentage points in 2016 without once visiting after winning his party’s nomination, extending a Republican win streak in Georgia dating to 1996. But energized Democrats have given Trump a scare, and he’s already visited three times since July to try to fortify the state.

Polls help explain why. A string of recent surveys show Trump and Biden deadlocked in Georgia, including a Channel 2 Action News survey released Friday that shows the race is a tossup.

Other top races in Georgia are equally close, and Obama’s visit aims to give Democratic contenders down the ballot a major lift. Obama has endorsed both Ossoff and Warnock, and recently cut ads promoting their campaigns.

U.S. Sen. David Perdue hasn’t been able to shake Ossoff, who is tied with him in recent polls. And Warnock, a first-time candidate in a chaotic special election, is preparing for a likely runoff against U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler or U.S. Rep. Doug Collins on Jan. 5.

