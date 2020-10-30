WSB Poll: Trump and Biden tied in Georgia, Perdue deadlocked with Ossoff

The poll, conducted by Landmark Communications, pegs Trump at 48% of the vote and Biden at 47% -- within the margin of error of 3.6 percentage points. Another 2.5% back Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 2.5% are undecided.

Both presidential candidates are competing intensely over Georgia, a state that last voted Democratic in a White House race in 1992. Trump is set to headline a rally in Rome on Sunday, hours after Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris returns for the second time in eight days.