WSB Poll: Trump and Biden tied in Georgia, Perdue deadlocked with Ossoff

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are deadlocked in the latest Channel 2 Action News poll of a chaotic race for president that’s headed toward a chaotic finish in Georgia.
The poll, conducted by Landmark Communications, pegs Trump at 48% of the vote and Biden at 47% -- within the margin of error of 3.6 percentage points. Another 2.5% back Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 2.5% are undecided.
Both presidential candidates are competing intensely over Georgia, a state that last voted Democratic in a White House race in 1992. Trump is set to headline a rally in Rome on Sunday, hours after Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris returns for the second time in eight days.
The poll of 750 likely voters also has U.S. Sen. David Perdue, once a heavy favorite for re-election, knotted up with Democrat Jon Ossoff. Both logged about 47% of the vote. Libertarian Shane Hazel is polling at 3% and another 3% are undecided.
In the wild 21-candidate special election, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is neck-and-neck with her top Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. The poll pegs Loeffler at 25% and Collins at 23% - a statistical tie.