X

WSB Poll: Trump and Biden tied in Georgia, Perdue deadlocked with Ossoff

This combination of photos shows President Donald Trump, left, and former Vice President Joe Biden during the first presidential debate at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland, Ohio on Sept. 29, 2020. A staggering 97 percent of the jokes Stephen Colbert and Jimmy Fallon told about the candidates in September targeted President Donald Trump, a study released Monday found. That's 455 jokes about Trump, 14 about Democrat Joe Biden, according to the Center for Media and Public Affairs at George Mason University. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Credit: Patrick Semansky

Political Insider | 1 hour ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Loeffler-Collins deadlocked for runoff spot

President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden are deadlocked in the latest Channel 2 Action News poll of a chaotic race for president that’s headed toward a chaotic finish in Georgia.

The poll, conducted by Landmark Communications, pegs Trump at 48% of the vote and Biden at 47% -- within the margin of error of 3.6 percentage points. Another 2.5% back Libertarian Jo Jorgensen and 2.5% are undecided.

ExploreSee the crosstabs here

Both presidential candidates are competing intensely over Georgia, a state that last voted Democratic in a White House race in 1992. Trump is set to headline a rally in Rome on Sunday, hours after Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris returns for the second time in eight days.

ExploreIn Georgia, voters get used to a new reality: Battleground status

The poll of 750 likely voters also has U.S. Sen. David Perdue, once a heavy favorite for re-election, knotted up with Democrat Jon Ossoff. Both logged about 47% of the vote. Libertarian Shane Hazel is polling at 3% and another 3% are undecided.

In the wild 21-candidate special election, U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler is neck-and-neck with her top Republican challenger, U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. The poll pegs Loeffler at 25% and Collins at 23% - a statistical tie.

Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock leads the field with about 37% support, while Matt Lieberman registered 9%. Other candidates are in the low single-digits, while 3% of Georgians are still undecided.

About the Author

Greg Bluestein

Greg Bluestein is a political reporter who covers the governor's office and state politics for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.