An epic political day: Donald Trump, Kamala Harris to rally in Georgia

Trump is focused on his core constituency with his visit to Rome, the heart of one of the nation’s most conservative congressional districts. His strategy is to offset Democratic gains in the suburbs by energizing a rural Georgia base that fueled his 2016 victory.

Both will also promote down-ticket candidates. U.S. Sen. David Perdue is neck-and-neck in polls with Democrat Jon Ossoff. And Democrat Raphael Warnock is expected to face U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler or U.S. Rep. Doug Collins in a likely January runoff. Both races could determine control of the U.S. Senate.

A record 3.9 million people have already cast ballots, and Republicans are relying on heavy Election Day turnout to keep Georgia in the GOP column.

Georgia’s moment in the national spotlight won’t be fleeting. Former President Barack Obama is headed to Georgia on Monday for an election eve rally, and both parties could scrap through Jan. 5 over the Senate contests.