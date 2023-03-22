X

LISTEN: Trump’s potential indictment could be dry run for Atlanta

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Credit: Seth Wenig & Ben Gray

Political Insider
By - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why potential charges out of New York against Donald Trump might be a dry run for Fulton County investigators.

Plus, our insiders welcome AJC city hall reporter Riley Bunch to the show to discuss how the Atlanta City Council is trying to give itself a leg up in the race to grab the Democratic National Convention.

Finally, Greg and Patricia will explain why a debate of Georgia hospital rules could slow down other bills during the final days of the General Assembly.

Do you have a question you’d like to ask Greg and Patricia on the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at (770)810-5297. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, or Stitcher.

You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Woodstock High football star falls 4 stories from Athens parking deck12h ago

Credit: Clayton County Police Department

Employees at Clayton teen shelter arrested for child molestation, cover up
10h ago

Credit: AP

Cam Newton shows he still has his fastball at Auburn Pro Day
6h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
14h ago

Credit: Curtis Compton

Paul Byrd reveals reason he won’t be on Braves broadcast this season
14h ago

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

Race for Clayton County sheriff appears headed to a run off
5h ago
The Latest

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Split over Georgia hospital rules could halt other bills in Legislature
12h ago
The Jolt: Awaiting DNC decision, Atlanta leaders fight for best position
22h ago
Analysis: Why Kemp prefers a behind-the-scenes approach in new term
22h ago
Featured

Credit: JOHN SPINK / AJC

Tuesday recap: Metro Atlanta Election Results
Get away to Darien for small-town charm on the Georgia Coast
19h ago
No one shows up at book tour stop in Atlanta, but author’s story has a twist
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top