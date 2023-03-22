LISTEN: Trump’s potential indictment could be dry run for Atlanta

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explain why potential charges out of New York against Donald Trump might be a dry run for Fulton County investigators.
Finally, Greg and Patricia will explain why a debate of Georgia hospital rules could slow down other bills during the final days of the General Assembly.
