LISTEN: Georgia’s ‘most gerrymandered’ politician on the perils of redistricting

“What I find most destructive in our politics generally is the churning of districts in order to produce predetermined electoral outcomes,” Barrow told the Politically Georgia show on WABE. “And that’s what you do with gerrymandering: You dictate the outcome.”

He added: “The most destructive thing about drawing districts with that in mind is it destroys the bond between representatives and the people.”

Barrow joined Politically Georgia to explore the newly unveiled state Senate maps that followed a federal judge’s order to create two new majority-Black districts in metro Atlanta.

Senate Republicans carved out the new territories in a proposed map Monday that overhauls two primarily white districts held by rising Democratic stars into vastly different geographic footprints.

AJC reporter Martha Dalton also joins the show from Sumter County to discuss how the southwest Georgia community is preparing to say goodbye to Rosalynn Carter.

And the crew discusses U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter’s decision to endorse former President Donald Trump.

Links to today’s topics:

New Georgia Senate map targets Democrats and protects Republicans

Rosalynn Carter’s influence is deeply felt at her college alma mater

Georgia U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter endorses Donald Trump for president

Have a question for the show? Call the 24-hour Politically Georgia Podcast Hotline at 404-526-AJCP. That’s 404-526-2527. We’ll play back your question and answer it during the Listener Mailbag segment on next Friday’s episode.

Subscribe to the AJC: If you aren’t a subscriber to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, click here to get unlimited digital access to the AJC.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”