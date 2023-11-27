New Georgia Senate map targets Democrats and protects Republicans

Republicans currently hold a 33-23 majority in the state Senate, an advantage that will likely remain intact after redistricting.

The revised political boundaries would increase the number of majority-Black districts from 14 to 16 ahead of a special session at the state Capitol that begins Wednesday.

U.S. District Judge Steve Jones ordered the Republican-controlled General Assembly to remap Georgia’s congressional and state legislative districts after ruling that they illegally weakened the political power of Black voters in violation of the Voting Rights Act of 1965.

Esteves’ current district in Cobb and Fulton counties is 22% Black; his new district that stretches south along Atlanta’s westside would have a 52% Black voting-age population

Parent’s district would change from 29% Black to 51% Black as its boundaries shift from the Decatur area in DeKalb County, forming a vertical strip that stretches to Morrow in Clayton County.

Neither Esteves nor Parent immediately commented Monday as they reviewed the new map.

The first public hearing on Senate districts is set for Wednesday, Senate Redistricting Chairwoman Shelly Echols said.

“Over the past month, Senate Redistricting Chair Shelly Echols has conducted a thoughtful, inclusive, and transparent redrawing process,” the Senate Republican caucus said in a statement. “Her main priority has been to ensure the new plan fully complies with Judge Jones’ order while also upholding Georgia’s traditional principles.”

New maps for Congress and the state House are expected to be released later this week.

Jones ordered the General Assembly to create one additional congressional district with a Black majority along with five more majority-Black seats in the state House.

— This is a developing article. Please return for updates.