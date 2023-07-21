LISTEN: Georgia Republicans divided over Trump’s legal problems

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Political Insider
By and
1 hour ago
X

As federal prosecutors near another potential indictment against Donald Trump, Georgia Republicans are divided over how to respond.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore the different strategies among Republicans when it comes to the former president’s comeback bid.

You’ll also hear how U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene became an unintended spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Greg and Patricia have their who’s up and who’s down for the week, and they answer questions from the listener mailbag. If you would like to ask a question, call the Politically Georgia 24-hour podcast hotline, and we will feature you on next Friday’s episode.

Listen and subscribe to our podcast for free at Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Google Podcasts. You can also tell your smart speaker to “play Politically Georgia podcast.”

About the Authors

Follow Greg Bluestein on facebookFollow Greg Bluestein on twitter
Follow Patricia Murphy on twitter
Editors' Picks

Credit: Katelyn Myrick

Protesters urge Cobb school board to embrace inclusivity7h ago

Credit: Calhoun Police Department

Downed trees, power outages due to severe storms in North Georgia
6h ago

Volunteer Georgia military unit general resigns following role in bawdy rap video
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
14h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Report: Ga. lawyer should have license suspended after Jan. 6 conviction
14h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

State joins Atlanta in calling referendum petition initiative ‘invalid’
15h ago
The Latest

Councilmember calls colleague ‘un-American’ for pushing multilingual ballots in Atlanta...
19h ago
The Jolt: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones defends embattled country star Jason Aldean
20h ago
The Jolt: Michigan fake-elector charges could mean trouble in Georgia
Featured

Credit: Handout

Amid the hubbub over the movie, meet some metro Atlantans who have a Barbie connection
15h ago
15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Atlanta Ice Cream Festival, Cauley Creek...
15h ago
The night the stadium caught fire -- and the Braves got hot
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top