LISTEN: Georgia Republicans divided over Trump’s legal problems

As federal prosecutors near another potential indictment against Donald Trump, Georgia Republicans are divided over how to respond.

In this episode of the Politically Georgia podcast, hosts Greg Bluestein and Patricia Murphy explore the different strategies among Republicans when it comes to the former president’s comeback bid.

You’ll also hear how U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene became an unintended spokesperson for President Joe Biden’s campaign.

Greg and Patricia have their who’s up and who’s down for the week, and they answer questions from the listener mailbag. If you would like to ask a question, call the Politically Georgia 24-hour podcast hotline, and we will feature you on next Friday’s episode.

