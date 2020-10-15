Georgia Senate: Collins reports $2.4M in the bank for final push against Loeffler

The four-term Republican congressman appears to have outraised Loeffler during the quarter, which ran from July to September. But Loeffler, a wealthy former financial executive, has vowed to spend $20 million of her own cash on the campaign, and said she’ll end the quarter with $5.5 million in the bank.

Collins, who has raised $6.1 million since entering the race earlier this year, is one of more than a dozen candidates on November ballot to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Since no one in the field is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers is expected.