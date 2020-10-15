Georgia Senate: Collins reports $2.4M in the bank for final push against Loeffler

U.S. Rep. Doug Collins will report raising about $2.3 million over the last three months, and will end the third-quarter with roughly $2.4 million in cash on hand for his special election challenge to U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler.
The four-term Republican congressman appears to have outraised Loeffler during the quarter, which ran from July to September. But Loeffler, a wealthy former financial executive, has vowed to spend $20 million of her own cash on the campaign, and said she’ll end the quarter with $5.5 million in the bank.
Collins, who has raised $6.1 million since entering the race earlier this year, is one of more than a dozen candidates on November ballot to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Since no one in the field is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers is expected.
Polls show Collins and Loeffler locked in a close race for Republican votes in the November free-for-all. Both trail Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock, who previously said he’ll report raising nearly $13 million over the three-month span.