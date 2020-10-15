X

Loeffler ends Q3 with roughly $5.5M in cash on hand

ATLANTA, GA - OCTOBER 13: U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) prepares to cast her vote during early voting in Atlanta on October 13, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. Loeffler, who was appointed in 2019 by Governor Brian Kemp to succeed former Senator Johnny Isakson, is on the ballot in a special election with 21 candidates from all parties, including U.S. Rep. Doug Collins. (Photo by Lynsey Weatherspoon/Getty Images)

Credit: Getty Images

Credit: Getty Images

Politics | 33 minutes ago
By Greg Bluestein, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will report raising about $2 million over the last three months, and will end the third-quarter with $5.5 million in cash on hand in a wild special election that will almost certainly stretch into next year.

It’s not immediately clear how much of Loeffler’s personal fortune she pumped into her own campaign during the quarter, which ran from July to September. But she’s vowed to spend at least $20 million of her own cash, and previously filings showed she already devoted $15 million of that sum.

Loeffler faces 20 candidates on the November ballot to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Since no one in the field is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers is expected.

Polls show her locked in a close race for Republican votes against U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, her most formidable Republican adversary. Both trail Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock, who previously said he’ll report raising nearly $13 million over the three-month span.

In Other News

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.