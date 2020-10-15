Loeffler ends Q3 with roughly $5.5M in cash on hand

U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler will report raising about $2 million over the last three months, and will end the third-quarter with $5.5 million in cash on hand in a wild special election that will almost certainly stretch into next year.
It’s not immediately clear how much of Loeffler’s personal fortune she pumped into her own campaign during the quarter, which ran from July to September. But she’s vowed to spend at least $20 million of her own cash, and previously filings showed she already devoted $15 million of that sum.
Loeffler faces 20 candidates on the November ballot to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Since no one in the field is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers is expected.
Polls show her locked in a close race for Republican votes against U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, her most formidable Republican adversary. Both trail Democratic frontrunner Raphael Warnock, who previously said he’ll report raising nearly $13 million over the three-month span.