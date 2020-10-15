Loeffler ends Q3 with roughly $5.5M in cash on hand

It’s not immediately clear how much of Loeffler’s personal fortune she pumped into her own campaign during the quarter, which ran from July to September. But she’s vowed to spend at least $20 million of her own cash, and previously filings showed she already devoted $15 million of that sum.

Loeffler faces 20 candidates on the November ballot to fill the remaining two years of retired U.S. Sen. Johnny Isakson’s term. Since no one in the field is likely to win more than 50% of the vote, a January showdown between the two top finishers is expected.