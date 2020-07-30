Election 2020: Guide to the GOP runoff in the 14th Congressional District 14

But, since seven other candidates were in the running, Greene did not get enough of the vote to win the primary outright, so she’s facing Cowan in a runoff on Aug. 11.

They are competing to fill the seat of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, who is retiring. Whoever wins the runoff will face Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal, an implementation specialist. The northwest Georgia district is highly conservative, and whoever wins the runoff will likely win the November general election.