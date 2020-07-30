Election 2020: Guide to the GOP runoff in the 14th Congressional District 14

Marjorie Taylor Greene got almost double the votes of Dr. John Cowan in the 14th Congressional District primary.
But, since seven other candidates were in the running, Greene did not get enough of the vote to win the primary outright, so she’s facing Cowan in a runoff on Aug. 11.
They are competing to fill the seat of U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, who is retiring. Whoever wins the runoff will face Democratic candidate Kevin Van Ausdal, an implementation specialist. The northwest Georgia district is highly conservative, and whoever wins the runoff will likely win the November general election.
Greene, a construction executive from Milton, has run a highly controversial campaign. She has expressed support for Qanon, a far right conspiracy theory. U.S. Rep. Jody Hice and several others pulled their endorsements of her after videos resurfaced of her making racist and xenophobic remarks. She also faced a backlash for moving to the district to run after pulling out of the 6th Congressional District race. She has centered her platform on “stopping socialism.”
Cowan, a neurosurgeon from Rome, has branded himself as the “hometown candidate.” He is running on a platform of privatizing health care and cracking down on illegal immigration. Cowan has also been criticized for his toy company’s ties to China, despite being critical of China.
Campaign websites
Cowan: cowanforcongress.com
Greene: greene2020.com
Candidate Q&A
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution posed a series of policy questions to the candidates before the primary. Their responses are compiled here.
Debate coverage
The candidates participated in the Atlanta Press Club’s debate on July 19. Read our article about the debate or watch them in their entirety on YouTube.
Fundraising
Cowan raised $811,306 during the six-week reporting period that ended June 30 and loaned himself $200,000. He has $255,878 in cash on hand. Greene raised $629,876 and loaned herself $900,000. She ended with $254,885 in cash on hand.
Related AJC coverage of the race
GOP congressional candidate’s comments divide Georgia’s 14th District
Cowan gains steam in 14th District as Greene’s remarks draw scrutiny
Georgia candidates embrace group with extremist ties
GOP’s 14th District primary is a ‘pro-Trump, pro-life, pro-gun’ contest