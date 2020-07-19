Greene faces scrutiny for QAnon support in 14th District debate with Cowan

A construction executive, Greene also drew scrutiny for her comments that QAnon was “a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to take this global cabal of Satan-worshiping pedophiles out.”

The FBI has labeled QAnon, a false pro-Donald Trump conspiracy theory, as a potential domestic terrorism threat. Greene didn’t distance herself from her support of the convoluted premise, instead saying she is among the Americans “disgusted by the deep state” that opposes the president.

Seeking to shift the focus, Greene accused Cowan of posing as a police officer when he hadn’t completed the required training.

Cowan scoffed at the attack, saying that the Floyd County sheriff had declared that he’s a reserve deputy. And he struck back, criticizing Greene for not voting in the 2016 presidential primary, a fact that she has acknowledged by saying she rarely voted in primaries.

The two are competing for the Republican-leaning seat northwest Georgia district vacated by U.S. Rep. Tom Graves, who announced last year he was retiring form the seat. The winner of the Aug. 11 runoff will face Democrat Kevin Van Ausdal in November.

Both rivals found common ground on the need to address the opioid crisis in the region, which has some of the highest overdose-related death rates in the state.

“It needs to be done at the local level. The federal government needs to provide resources and education, but it doesn’t need to be top-down. We need to empower local leaders and local officials to get on top of this problem,” Cowan said.

Greene said she would work with local officials to address the crisis, which she said has taken a toll on military veterans.