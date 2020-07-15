Election 2020: Democrats Ossoff, Warnock outraise Republican opponents

Georgia Democrats outraised their Republican opponents in both U.S. Senate races and two high-profile House contests, according to campaign finance reports filed Wednesday.
Democrat Jon Ossoff’s campaign said he raised $3.45 million from April to June and has $2.5 million in cash on hand. Republican U.S. Sen. David Perdue raised roughly $2.2 million during the same period but has much more -- about $10.7 million -- in the bank.
In the state’s other U.S. Senate race, both of the leading Republicans raised less than Democratic candidate Raphael Warnock, who collected roughly $2.9 million during the reporting period. Warnock has roughly that same amount, $2.88 million, in cash on hand.
He is considered the leading Democrat in the special election for U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler’s seat. She raised $912,106 in the second quarter, some of that money coming from political committees controlled by other Republican senators. She also loaned her campaign $5 million during the reporting period, bringing the total amount of personal funds invested to $15 million. The senator has roughly $7 million remaining in her account.
U.S. Rep. Doug Collins, Loeffler’s most formidable fellow Republican opponent, raised about $1.3 million and has $2.6 million in cash on hand.
Other candidates in the special election race include Democrat Matt Lieberman, who raised $283,606 this quarter and has $305,874 remaining in his account, and Democrat Ed Tarver who collected $73,955 in donations and has $31,019 in the bank.
Other notable races
Congressional District 6: Democratic U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath raised just shy of $1 million during the six-week reporting period, bringing her fundraising total for the entire second quarter to nearly $1.5 million. She has $3.8 millon left in the bank.
Republican Karen Handel raised less than half of that, $395,177. She has $1.2 million in cash on hand.
Congressional District 7: Republican Rich McCormick received $140,588 in donations and ends the reporting period with $105,743 in his account.
Democrat Carolyn Bourdeaux’s war chest dwarfs his. She raised $492,009 and has $759,508 in the bank.
Congressional District 14, GOP runoff: John Cowan outraised Marjorie Taylor Greene during the roughly six-week period that ended June 30. Cowan collected $212,005 and loaned his campain another $100,000. He ended the period with $255,878 in cash on hand.
Greene, who turned off establishment Republicans by making racist and xenophobic comments, received $165,665 in contributions and loaned her campaign $200,000. She has $254,886 left in her account.
Congressional District 9, GOP runoff: State Rep. Matt Gurtler raised $229,981 and has $201,466 in cash on hand. His opponent, Andrew Clyde, loaned his campaign another $330,000 during this period and ended with $238,063 in the bank.