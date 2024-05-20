PG A.M.: Jan. 6 organizer voted to RNC violated federal election regulations

Kremer scored an upset victory Saturday over incumbent Ginger Howard for a Georgia seat on the Republican National Committee.

She won the seat in part by highlighting her role securing the permit for the pro-Donald Trump rally on Jan. 6, 2021, that preceded the violent mob that stormed the U.S. Capitol — and accusing Howard of not fighting harder to overturn Trump’s 2020 victory.

Kremer didn’t respond to several messages over the weekend seeking comment.

She has faced controversies beyond the FEC fines, including a losing run for U.S. House in 2017 marred by a mass walkout by staffers who said she didn’t pay their bills.

In the letter, Krason urges state GOP leaders to launch an investigation to review whether Kremer is eligible for the post. Contacted Sunday, he declined further comment. So did Georgia GOP chair Josh McKoon, leaving it unclear if the party will launch an inquest.

***

BIDEN’S WARNING. The Jan. 6 attack on the United States Capitol was on President Joe Biden’s mind Saturday during a visit to Atlanta, when he repeatedly framed the November election as a crucial moment to protect American democracy.

Biden first visited with Democratic supporters, including Stacey Abrams, during a visit to Mary Mac’s Tea Room. He later went to a high-dollar fundraiser at the family office of Home Depot co-founder Arthur Blank.

Biden told donors on his second visit the “threat Trump poses is greater in a second term than it was in the first term.”

More from Biden at the fundraiser:

“It's clear that when he lost in 2020, something snapped, I'm being serious. He just can't accept the fact he lost. That is why Jan. 6 happened. Every legal avenue Trump tried to change the election failed. So he unleashed an insurrection. He sat there for three hours, watching what was happening, not saying a word." - President Joe Biden

Biden delivered the Morehouse commencement address a day later. He told graduates of his commitment to “root out systemic racism” while fighting the “extremist forces aligned against the meaning and message” of the school. Insider Greg Bluestein as well as AJC colleagues Jillian Price and Ernie Suggs provided full coverage of the speech..

***

BIDEN VIPs. Among the names you’d know at the Biden fundraiser in Atlanta Saturday were former U.S. Sen. Sam Nunn, whom Biden noted started in the same U.S. Senate class with him; former Gov. Roy Barnes; former Assistant Attorney General Sally Yates; DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond; former U.S. Attorney Kent Alexander; and Biden booster Steve Leeds.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was spotted giving U.S. Rep. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, a big hug just before fundraiser host Arthur Blank welcomed guests. Blank said that among the many issues he believes are important, the most important is the fight for democracy.

Blank also referenced the late U.S. Rep. John Lewis, the Atlanta Democrat who died of cancer in 2020, as a good friend. “I believe President Biden carries the same heart for humanity as my dear friend John, the same values, same passions,” Blank said.

The Home Depot co-founder and current owner of the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United sports franchises noted that of the many things he and the president have in common, “We are the same age.”

***

ENGINES STARTING. The Georgia GOP convention in Columbus might as well have been a testing ground for potential 2026 candidates seeking to sharpen their messages for statewide runs.

Among the speakers generating buzz: Former U.S. Sen. Kelly Loeffler; Lt. Gov. Burt Jones; Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John King; Senate Pro Tem John Kennedy, R-Macon; Senate Majority Leader Steve Gooch, R-Dahlonega; and state Sens. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, and Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta.

It was also notable that two of Gov. Brian Kemp’s key allies — King and state Rep. Tim Fleming of Harlem, the governor’s former top aide — received cordial applause from the delegates.

Kemp has for years steered clear of the Georgia GOP as it has shifted farther toward the party’s MAGA flank, though the lurch to the extreme right hasn’t stopped the infighting.

***

A THAW? Two years ago, some delegates booed Gov. Brian Kemp when he spoke at the Georgia GOP convention. Now, he’s getting guarded praise.

The delegates adopted a resolution that commended him for signing an election measure that reinforced the ability for any eligible voter to challenge an unlimited number of voter registrations within their county.

The Georgia GOP is poised to do something it hasn’t done in a while - and something else it regularly does - with a resolution that praises Gov. Kemp while also, once again, bashing Secretary of State Raffensperger in one fell swoop. #gapol pic.twitter.com/pCuz7uLIGX — Greg Bluestein (@bluestein) May 17, 2024

Already, conservative activists are preparing to question the validity of thousands more Georgia voter registrations this summer.

Other resolutions endorse former President Donald Trump’s comeback bid, back Israel’s military response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack, and honor the family of Laken Riley, the nursing student whose killing sparked a broader debate over immigration laws.

***

CONVENTION BITES. The juiciest targets at the two-day Georgia GOP gathering seemed to be Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis.

But several speakers also trumpeted former GOP state Rep. Ed Lindsey’s resignation from the State Election Board, venting their anger at some of his decisions on the panel.

In his resignation letter, Lindsey offered kind words for his successor, conservative media personality Janelle King. But he also urged her and other board members to combat “corrosive attacks” against the election system.

“Together they must not only be strong and diligent enough to root out those who wish to cheat the system through fraud or suppression, but also wise and judicious enough to identify, expose, and call out others who cynically spread false claims of the same for cheap personal or partisan gain,” Lindsey wrote.

King was appointed to the State Election Board by House Speaker Jon Burns, R-Newington, to fill Lindsey’s expired-and-extended term. She is the wife of 2022 Senate candidate Kelvin King.

***

GREENE V. CROCKETT. Video from Thursday night’s U.S. House Oversight Committee meeting continues to draw attention, particularly the spicy exchange between Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and her Democratic colleague from Texas, Jasmine Crockett.

Greene struck first, making a remark about Crockett’s “fake eyelashes” while debating whether to hold Attorney General Merrick Garland in contempt of Congress. There was arguing and bickering as Democrats insisted Greene apologize; when she refused Republicans backed her up.

Crockett then asked for clarification of whether the House was no longer enforcing rules barring personal attacks.

“I’m just curious just to better understand your ruling, if someone on this committee then starts talking about somebody’s beach blonde bad built butch body, that would not be engaging in personalities, correct?” Crockett said to Chairman James Comer, R-Kentucky.

Over the weekend, the video from the late-night committee meeting (delayed because so many Republicans went to New York City during the day to attend former President Trump’s trial) was played over and over on cable news. Lawmakers from both parties said it wasn’t a shining moment to show the government at work.

“lf everyone on the committee was proud of what they have produced, they’re entitled to their opinion, or if they feel that this is the kind of a video that you want to send to a classroom of eighth grade civics kind of students across America, again, that’s their choice,” Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pennsylvania, said on CNN Sunday.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., told reporters on Friday, “It’s not a good look for Congress.”

***

LISTEN UP. Today on “Politically Georgia,” we recap this weekend’s Georgia GOP Convention in Columbus and discuss some of the party’s new leaders.

State Sen. Randy Robertson, R-Cataula, shares his perspective as the convention took place in his backyard.

Also, the AJC’s Mark Niesse talks about voter turnout ahead of tomorrow’s primary Election Day in Georgia.

Listen live at 10 a.m. on WABE 90.1 or follow “Politically Georgia” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you get your podcasts.

On Friday’s episode, we shared the recording of our live event in Macon. Mayor Lester Miller and Mayor Pro Tem Seth Clark discussed their efforts to revitalize the city, which includes working with the Georgia congressional delegation to get Ocmulgee Mounds designated as a national park.

University System chancellor Sonny Perdue talked about his new campaign to increase need-based aid for Georgia students.

***

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden delivers remarks at the White House during a celebration for Jewish American Heritage Month.

The Senate has a confirmation vote on the schedule.

The House returns Tuesday.

***

IN MEMORIAM. One of the newest friends of “Politically Georgia” died suddenly over the weekend.

Alice Stewart grew up in Tucker and became a national political analyst and adviser to Republican presidential contenders. Stewart appeared on our political radio show and podcast on May 8, where she weighed in on U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, and her failed effort to oust fellow Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.

Stewart’s employer, CNN, announced her death on Saturday and quoted law enforcement sources saying she appeared to have had some type of medical emergency. She was 58.

Thanks to my colleagues for helping to get this tribute to ⁦@AliceStewartDC⁩ together so fast yesterday after her sudden and tragic death. https://t.co/LUYslXVPrn — Dana Bash (@DanaBashCNN) May 19, 2024

***

VOTER GUIDE. Tuesday is the final opportunity to vote in the Georgia primaries. Whether you are researching to fill out your vote-by-mail ballot or prepping for Election Day, we’ve got a resource for you: The Georgia Decides voter guide, a joint project from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Atlanta Civic Circle.

***

