PG A.M.: Duncan to speak at DNC? Republican backing Biden won’t rule it out

The former lieutenant governor hasn’t ruled out participating in the Democratic National Convention if he’s asked to do so. He wouldn’t be the first Georgian to cross party lines in such a way: Democrat Zell Miller, a political icon who served two terms as governor as well as in the U.S. Senate, addressed the Republican National Convention in 2004.

Added Duncan: “I’m committed between now and November to defeating Donald Trump at the ballot box and steering the Biden administration closer to the middle.”

LIVING LEGEND. On the eve of primary day, the biggest political event wasn’t on the campaign trail but in a cavernous room inside the First Baptist Church of Gainesville.

Three governors and dozens of local officials, judges and civic leaders gathered to honor Abit Massey, the longtime leader of the Georgia Poultry Federation and Capitol mover-and-shaker who, at 96, is ailing.

Gov. Brian Kemp was among the first to fete Massey, saying the booming growth of north Georgia is “built off the solid foundation that Abit has poured.”

Speaking by video, former Gov. Sonny Perdue joked that Massey won enough tough battles under the Gold Dome that he could broker peace in the Middle East.

Former Gov. Nathan Deal choked up as he recounted how Massey took time to get to know not just elected officials but their staffers, recognizing “who the real influencers were.”

Tellingly, Deal called him the “best governor the state of Georgia never had.”

Then came former Gov. Roy Barnes, the lone Democrat of the bunch. He took issue with what his successor said.

“Why would he have wanted to run for governor? He already runs the state,” Barnes said.

Get well soon, Abit.

TRUMP ON THE BALLOT. It’s Election Day across Georgia, including for the unintentional stars of the Trump trial, several usually low profile officials who instantly became the subject of intense scrutiny during the Fulton County investigation and indictment of former President Donald Trump.

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is facing Christian Wise Smith in a Democratic primary today and will have Republican opposition waiting for her in November if she emerges from her primary.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Scott McAfee is in a nonpartisan contest against civil rights attorney Robert Patillo, with a second challenger appealing a decision that tossed her from the ballot for not residing in Fulton County.

Even the clerk of the Fulton County Superior and Magistrate Courts, Che’ Alexander, has drawn multiple challengers in today’s election. Several of the clerk hopefuls are citing Alexander’s accidental posting of the wrong charging documents ahead of Trump’s indictment in Fulton County as the reason they’re running against her.

Other characters from the 2020 election aftermath won’t know their electoral fate until November. State Sen. Shawn Still, the Republican lawmaker from Norcross indicted for his role as a Trump elector in 2020, escaped a primary challenge. But he has a well-funded Democrat waiting for him in November. And then there is Trump himself, now locked in a rematch against President Joe Biden.

MORE RACES TO WATCH. There are hundreds of other offices on today’s primary and non-partisan ballots. Others we’re keeping an eye on:

The usually sleepy race for the state Supreme Court vaulted into the headlines after former Democratic Congressman John Barrow got into the race against Gov. Brian Kemp-appointed Justice Andrew Pinson and made abortion the key issue in the contest.

The 3rd congressional district GOP primary features a crowded field for the state’s most competitive House contest. Trump aide Brian Jack, former state Sen. Mike Dugan, and several others are vying for the west Georgia district where U.S. Rep. Drew Ferguson, R-The Rock, has decided to retire.

U.S. Reps. Lucy McBath, D-Marietta, and David Scott, D-Atlanta, are both running as incumbents, but with plenty of new territory in newly drawn 6th and 13th congressional districts. Crowded fields could force either or both into June runoffs.

State Sen. Colton Moore, the far-right lawmaker from Trenton who threatened to fund primaries against several fellow Senate Republicans for being insufficiently pro-Trump, has a Republican primary of his own to deal with today.

Democratic state Sen. Elena Parent is running against a former state senator, Nadine Thomas, in her newly drawn Atlanta district. Demographically, the district is now majority-Black, which could help Thomas, who is Black, in the race against Parent, who is white.

LIKE CANDY. Former President Donald Trump endorsed every Republican in Georgia’s congressional delegation in rapid fire posts on his Truth Social account. Never mind the fact that all of these lawmakers either face token opposition or none at all in today’s primary and all are in seats where it would be difficult for a Democrat to win in November.

That didn’t stop many of them from celebrating Trump’s stamp of approval. U.S. Rep. Austin Scott of Tifton doesn’t have a primary this year, but he reposted the Trump endorsement on his own feed on X.

“Thank you, Mr. President!” he wrote. “I look forward to working with you to fix our economy, secure our border, and strengthen our national security.”

LOOKING TO 2026. U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter, R-St. Simons Island, moves closer to a sixth term in the House of Representatives today as he runs unopposed in the Republican primary. Yet it’s his plans for the 2026 election that are drawing interest.

Carter told Atlanta’s 11 Alive news Monday he is considering a U.S. Senate run in the next election cycle. That’s not news: He’s quietly expressed interest in challenging Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., since late 2022 and is also said to be considering a run for governor. And remember, he was gearing up for a 2022 Senate showdown with Sen. Raphael Warnock, D-Ga., before Herschel Walker entered the race.

Carter’s reasoning for taking on Ossoff in two years is simple.

“There's no question in my mind that the state of Georgia should not be represented by two Democratic senators. We need a Republican senator. We need both of them. All of our constitutional offices are Republican, so there's no reason why we should have two Democratic senators." - U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter

BORDER MATTERS. As U.S. Senate Democrats prepare to reintroduce a U.S.-Mexico border security bill, Georgia U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is warning of the consequences should Republicans block the measure as they did earlier this year.

Ossoff, D-Ga., told insider Greg Bluestein the nation faces a “grave national security risk” if the Senate fails to adopt the Border Act. The legislation would make it more difficult for migrants to gain asylum, hire more border agents and impose new controls on illegal crossings.

President Joe Biden has endured heavy criticism for the ongoing problems at the border. Customs and Border Protection data show there were still more than 6,000 average daily border crossings in March. But Ossoff insists the “executive branch’s failures are not an excuse for failures of the legislative branch.”

The Border Act is a political hot potato in a presidential election year. The bill includes several border patrol measures sought by Republicans but has faced opposition since former President Donald Trump told his allies in the Senate it was an election year “gift” to Biden.

Republicans have indicated they will block the bill again.

TODAY IN WASHINGTON:

President Joe Biden visits a YMCA in Nashua, New Hampshire, and delivers remarks on a law he signed in 2022 that expands benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits. Afterward, he travels to Boston for campaign events.

The Senate has more confirmation votes on the schedule.

The House returns this evening for votes.

COURTROOM CARAVAN. Two Georgians were among the Republicans who traveled to New York City on Monday to show their support for former President Donald Trump as his hush money trial enters its final days.

U.S. Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Athens, and former congressional candidate Vernon Jones were among about a dozen Trump allies in the courtroom. When they attempted to address the media outside the courthouse, they were drowned out by anti-Trump protestors.

SIGNING OFF. Donald Trump fans won’t see his most ubiquitous broadcaster at Trump rallies, appearances, and events anymore. That’s because Right Side Broadcasting and veteran anchor Brian Glenn have parted ways.

Glenn recently told Politico he thinks of himself as “the other half of MAGA America’s favorite couple,” along with U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, the Rome Republican whom he has been dating since last year.

A real class act! ❤️🇺🇸

VOTER GUIDE. Today is the final opportunity to vote in the Georgia primaries. If you still have questions about the names you will see on your ballot, we’ve got a resource for you: The Georgia Decides voter guide, a joint project from The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and The Atlanta Civic Circle.

PHOTOS OF THE DAY. It’s not just American presidents who get the red-carpet treatment when they fly into Atlanta.

On Monday, U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff, D-Ga., U.S. Rep. Nikema Williams, D-Atlanta, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens and others waited at Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport for the arrival of Kenya’s President William Ruto and first lady Rachel Ruto ahead of his visit to Georgia. AJC photographer Miguel Martinez captured the scene.

